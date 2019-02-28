McDavid and Oilers hand Senators sixth straight loss

Oilers 4 Senators 2

OTTAWA — The fans came to see Connor McDavid and he didn’t disappoint, scoring a slick goal as the Edmonton Oilers defeated the Ottawa Senators 4-2 on Thursday.

Sam Gagner, Colby Cave and Zack Kassian also scored for the Oilers (27-30-7), who won their first in three games. Mikko Koskinen made 35 saves.

Chris Tierney and Mark Borowiecki scored for the Senators as Craig Anderson stopped 22 shots in his ninth straight defeat. The loss was the Senators’ (22-37-5) sixth straight.

The night marked the first home game since Mark Stone was traded, but thanks to McDavid the Senators had one of their biggest crowds of the season.

Edmonton was up two goals after two periods and took a 3-1 lead 1:46 into the third when Cave took advantage of a Christian Jaros giveaway for his second of the season.

Ottawa made it a one-goal game when Borowiecki scored his first of the season at the seven-minute mark, but Kassian iced it for the Oilers with an empty-net goal.

The Senators appeared to tie the game at 10:38, but the goal was waived off because Colin White knocked the puck down with a high stick before scoring.

Trailing 1-0 the Oilers quickly tied the game in the second when McDavid scored his 33rd of the season. McDavid dug the puck out of Oscar Lindberg’s skates and then beat Anderson high from in close with a deke to the forehand.

Edmonton took a 2-1 lead late in the period as Thomas Chabot left Gagner all alone. Gagner took a great pass from Ty Rattie for his fourth of the season.

Anderson was busy right from the start making a couple big saves on McDavid early on, but it was the Senators who scored first.

Tierney scored his first in 19 games as he came from behind the net, grabbed a loose puck in front and beat Koskinen through the legs.

Notes: Rudolfs Balcers missed the game due to illness, while Christian Wolanin was a healthy scratch for the Senators. Edmonton scratched Kevin Gravel, Alexander Petrovic and Kyle Brodziak.

Lisa Wallace, The Canadian Press