Red Deer County product Chandler McDowell is still battling for top spot at the Alberta Golf Junior Championships. (Photo by Alberta Golf)

McDowell sits second after day 2 at Alberta Junior Championships

Chandler McDowell continued his solid play on day 2 of the Alberta Junior Championships in Sundre.

The 18-year-old Springbrook native fired a one-under-par 71 Wednesday and is four under for the tournament, one stroke back of leader Ben Farrington after 36 holes.

McDowell opened the day two-under-par after nine holes but dropped a shot on the back nine to finish with the 71. Farrington put up the best round of the day Thursday at three-under-par and sits five under for the tournament. The duo were the only two players under par after the first two days of play at the four-round event.

Brady McKinlay of Lacombe is tied for fifth and remains in striking distance of the leaders with a two-over-par 146 after 36 holes.

Sylvan Lake’s Carter Graf also survived the cut, but sits tied for 15th after a six-over-par on day 2. He is tied with Red Deer’s Jace Ouellette. Lacombe native Chase Broderson also made the cut and is tied for 18th at seven-over-par. Graf’s younger brother Logan will also play the final two rounds and is tied for 33rd at 14-over. He sits in 10th place on the juvenile leaderboard. Jordan Cooke of Sylvan Lake rounds out the Central Alberta contingent who will play Thursday and Friday at the event.

In the Alberta Junior Girls Championships at Coyote Creek Golf and RV Resort, Annabelle Ackroyd took home both the junior and juvenile titles. Ackroyd shot a three-under-par 210, to win the three-day championship by three strokes over Tillie Claggett.

Junior Boys competitors are playing for one of 14 positions in the 2018 Canadian Junior Boys Championship. The top three boys and girls at the end of the week earn spots on the respective Alberta Junior Interprovincial teams.


Most Read

