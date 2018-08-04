McKenna Bold, 18, of Red Deer, won a pair of Wallys at a national drag racing event in Medicine Hat last month. (Contributed photo)

McKenna Bold tearing up the track on drag racing circuit

McKenna Bold has a knack for going fast and she’s proving herself on the drag racing circuit this season.

Bold, 18, from Red Deer, recently captured a pair of titles at the National Hot Rod Association National Open in Medicine Hat.

Even more remarkable, it is just her first season in a full-sized dragster, one she’s yet to name but has a 632-inch big block Chevy engine that has over 1000 horsepower guiding her down the track.

Bold said the win at the National Open created a ton of opportunities for her in the sport and she’s excited to keep pursuing it full force.

“That’s our home race other than the big one Edmonton. A lot of big heavy hitters there and I ran in Super Quick, which is the fastest of the fastest dragsters and door cars. I won both days,” she said.

I was really excited about it. I’ve been racing since I was eight and then this is my first year in the big dragsters. That was my first really big win. A Wally is the trophy you want, it’s a big deal.”

The Wally is one of drag racing’s most prestigious trophies, awarded to winners of national events.

While the trophy holds plenty of significance for the talented, young driver, so do the points she earned. If you earn enough grade points at divisional and regional races, you earn a spot in national races in the U.S. From there, that is where opportunities to chase a future in the sport are gained.

“I normally run in the Top Eliminator Club, so the best of the best in North America. I’ve been doing really well and getting a lot of support,” Bold added about her win.

“So for me to win and I actually raced a lot of friends from the Top B Class, so to beat them was big because they’ve been my idols from when I was watching in junior. Cool to be racing against them all season and at Nationals and be beating them.”

Beyond the excitement of her big victory, Bold remembers always having a passion for racing on the quarter-mile strip. Ever ever since her dad, Mark, first put in her a junior dragster at eight years old, she’s had the bug.

“My dad started racing in the late 80s… When I was eight I started getting into it,” she recalled.

“Started getting really serious when I was 11 or 12 and then I’ve been to the World Finals, won a points championship in junior dragsters. Then it just kept moving up and moving up.”

Bold would ultimately like to compete on the Mellow Yellow Drag Racing Series, which has races throughout the U.S. and is a big chance to be recognized in her sport.

She has a few races left in Alberta this summer, followed by a trip to Seattle for their National Open in August. She plans on being in Phoenix and Las Vegas for major races next season.

With all her early success on the drag strip, she had some simple advice for others.

“Keep pushing for your dreams, ” Bold said.

“Doesn’t matter if you come from a family that has ties to the big world in racing. If you want to do it, keep pushing for it. I got some really big sponsors this year from my previous success. Whatever you want do life, even if it’s not racing, just push for it and it will happen.”


