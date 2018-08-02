Lacombe’s Brady McKinlay finished tied for sixth at the Canadian Junior Golf Championships in Medicine Hat. (File Photo by BYRON HACKETT/Advocate Staff)

McKinlay finishes tied for sixth at Canadian Junior Boys Golf Championships

Carter Graf and Chandler McDowell tie for 11th

Christopher Vandette was lights out in the final round of the Canadian Junior Boys Championships in Medicine Hat.

The Beaconsfield, Que. native fired a stellar six-under-par 65 in the fourth round to win the tournament by two strokes over Oliver Menard and Gerry Mei.

Vandette finished the four-day event at the Medicine Hat Golf and Country Club at two-under as the only player in red figures.

Lacombe’s Brady McKinlay fell just short in his pursuit of a title at the event.

The 17-year-old was tied for the lead after round one, had the solo top spot after round two, but slipped up slightly in the third round and wasn’t able to recover on Thursday. McKinlay shot a one-over 72 on the final day and finished the tournament tied for sixth at two-over.

McKinlay was the top Alberta golfer at the event and the only player from the province to crack the top 10.

He finished just ahead of his Central Alberta counterparts, as both Carter Graf and Chandler McDowell tied for 11th at four-over-par. Graf, a Sylvan Lake native shot one-over on Thursday, while McDowell from Springbrook, carded a two-over 73 to finish the event.

Both McDowell and Graf will play in the Canadian Men’s Amateur Championship next week from Aug. 6-9 in Duncan, B.C., at Duncan Meadows and Pheasant Glen Golf Resort.


