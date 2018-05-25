McPhee on Knights-Capitals final: ‘A script that no one saw being written’

George McPhee is happy to talk about the Vegas Golden Knights, the team he built over the last year that now sits four wins from an improbable Stanley Cup.

But his old club? The one that stands in the way? Not so much.

As the Knights prepare to host the Washington Capitals in Game 1 of the final Monday, McPhee’s fingerprints are everywhere on the series.

While the Vegas general manager’s shrewd moves in the expansion draft have been well-documented, he also laid the groundwork for the Capitals’ success, even though he wasn’t around to see it through.

Washington’s GM for 17 seasons, McPhee drafted 12 of the players on the current roster that beat the Tampa Bay Lightning 4-0 on the road in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference final.

McPhee’s Capitals made it all the way to the Cup in 1998 before getting swept by Detroit in his first season in charge, but never again got past the second round before he was fired in April 2014.

Four years later, and to almost everyone’s surprise, McPhee’s new team and McPhee’s old team — one that has suffered so much playoff heartbreak — are the only clubs left standing.

“It’s a script that no one saw being written,” he said in a phone interview earlier this week. “We’re not supposed to be here.”

But the man that drafted Alex Ovechkin, Braden Holtby, Nicklas Backstrom, Evgeny Kuznetsov, John Carlson and a host of other Capitals, didn’t have any time to reflect on his own personal journey when it became clear Vegas would be facing Washington.

“I was just trying to be analytical,” said McPhee, choosing his words carefully. “Right now it’s just more about our club and what we’re going to have to do in the next couple of weeks rather than rooting for or pulling for or wishing for an opponent.”

While not wanting to discuss opposing players — even ones he drafted — McPhee did add that he was especially happy for Ovechkin, who he watched take a lot of heat for the Capitals’ playoff failures.

“Unwarranted,” McPhee said of the criticism his former captain endured.

But his sole focus right now is his own team, which roared out of the gate to start the season and never slowed down, finishing with 109 points to top the Pacific Division before sweeping the Los Angeles Kings, downing the San Jose Sharks in six games, and the Winnipeg Jets in five on the way to a 12-3 mark in the playoffs.

The Knights have demonstrated in the post-season they can play whatever style the opposition wants. Vegas took down the defensively sound Kings, the speedy Sharks and the physical, high-scoring Jets.

“We’ve played different types of teams to get here,” McPhee said. “We’re ready to play the next team and see what develops.”

And as the hockey world tries to wrap its collective head around the development of a first-year franchise making it this far, McPhee and the Knights can’t be bothered trying to figure it out themselves.

“There’s not a lot of time reflect and to sit back and think like that,” McPhee said. “It’s all about keeping moving forward and trying to do whatever we can to keep our standards high.

“You cross your fingers and hope it continues to work and doesn’t turn to dust in a few days … once we started well we wanted to keep playing well and haven’t had time to get sentimental or reflective.”

That will no doubt come after the final.

Previous story
Titan’s Noah Dobson enjoying a special season ahead of NHL draft
Next story
Hosting fee caused higher Memorial Cup ticket prices, impacting attendance

Just Posted

WATCH: Red Deer shows respect at annual celebration

Central Alberta Sexual Assault Suport Centre holds Respect Day at city hall park

Red Deer man sentenced to 4 1/2 years for fatal shooting

Mother-of-two was killed when a rifle in a sports bag accidentally went off in February 2017

Children who died in Indian Residential Schools to be remembered in Red Deer on June 11.

Deputy Mayor reads proclamation at Barrie Wilson School

Kitten found in engine is “so far, so good”

It’s kitten season at Central Alberta Humane Society in Red Deer

Fathers’ rights group to rally in front of Red Deer Courthouse

For a few months now, Mattias Battauz has been in front of… Continue reading

WATCH: Red Deer’s Food Truck Friday opens in a larger new venue

Carnival Cinemas space praised by customers and vendors

NDP nominates candidate for pending Innisfail-Sylvan Lake byelection

Seat vacant after previous MLA charged with sexual assault

Hunt underway for two suspects connected to Mississauga, Ont., blast

MISSISSAUGA, Ont. — Police are actively hunting for two suspects believed to… Continue reading

Handcuffed Weinstein faces rape charge in #MeToo reckoning

NEW YORK — It was the moment the #MeToo movement had been… Continue reading

Waterline work closes 48th Avenue in Red Deer this weekend

Drivers can expect a major closure in downtown Red Deer this weekend.… Continue reading

Stettler police looking for alleged shoplifter who stole shoes

Stettler Mounties are looking for a woman they say stole a pair… Continue reading

Teamsters union members vote 98.1 per cent to reject CP Rail final offer

The Teamsters Canada Rail Conference says its members at Canadian Pacific Railway… Continue reading

Wildfire northwest of Kamloops jumps to 1,600 hectares overnight

Ground crews and aircraft are responding to an estimated 1,600 hectare wildfire approximately 55 kilometers northwest of Kamloops, near the Deadman Vidette Road.

Referendum in Ireland would repeal strict ban on abortion

DUBLIN — Ireland’s referendum Friday represented more than a vote on whether… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month