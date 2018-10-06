Meerman scores late, Optimist Chiefs top Pats 4-3

Red Deer Optimist Chiefs forward Noah Danielson battles through a stick check from a Knights of Columbus Pats player on Saturday at Servus Arena in Alberta Midget Hockey League play. (Photo by BYRON HACKETT/Advocate Staff)

The Red Deer Optimist Chiefs won their second game in a row Saturday in Alberta Midget Hockey League action.

After picking up a 6-1 win in the home opener Friday night, Brett Meerman notched a hat trick as the Optimist Chiefs topped the Knights of Columbus Pats 4-3.

Meerman finished off the three-goal effort when he buried with just 15.4 seconds left in the game.

Ben Perreault also had a power-play goal for the Chiefs in the victory.

Logan Breen made 26 saves for Red Deer in the win.

Next home game for the Optimist Chiefs is Oct. 19 against the Fort Saskatchewan Rangers.



