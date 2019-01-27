Messi scores as Barcelona wins 8th straight league game

GIRONA, Spain — Barcelona won its eighth straight Spanish league game as Lionel Messi scored in a 2-0 win at 10-man Girona on Sunday.

Barcelona kept its five-point lead over Atletico Madrid with Messi grabbing his 10th goal in a seven-game scoring streak in the league. He was left all alone to chip the ball over goalkeeper Yassine Bounou in the 69th minute.

The Spanish league had originally wanted to play the match in the United States, but the plan fell through. Instead of travelling 7,500 kilometres (4,600 miles) to Miami, Barcelona went 100 kilometres (60 miles) to Girona’s Montilivi Stadium.

Right back Nelson Semedo gave Barcelona the ninth-minute lead when a loose ball fell to him in the area, and he used his left leg to rifle it inside the post.

But Girona stifled Barcelona’s attack and threatened to equalize on several occasions through striker Cristhian Stuani.

Stuani’s best chance came late in the first half when Marc-Andre ter Stegen got low to block his shot. Teammate Pere Pons came close to finishing off the rebound, only for Gerard Pique to clear his shot from the line.

Girona still gave Barcelona trouble until coach Ernesto Valverde sent on Arthur for Arturo Vidal.

With Arthur helping in the midfield, Barcelona took control. Suarez then played Jordi Alba clear down the left, where the defender found Messi at the top of the box with only Bounou to beat.

“After the sending off, they were pressuring us well. We wanted to take possession of the ball and each time we lost possession Stuani was tormenting us,” Valverde said. “Messi’s goal solved everything.”

Messi scored his competition-leading 19th goal of the season.

Messi was back in Barcelona’s starting 11 after getting some rest in the previous two matches. He scored as a substitute in a 3-1 win over Leganes last weekend, and then was left off the squad in a 2-0 loss at Sevilla in the Copa del Rey.

Barcelona hosts Sevilla in the return leg of their cup quarterfinal on Wednesday.

It was Girona’s eighth straight game without a win.

Previous story
Novak, Naomi, other things we learned at Australian Open
Next story
Photos: Old rivalries renewed at Tommy Gun’s Outdoor Winter Classic

Just Posted

Crowded Red Deer City Hall could expand into emptied courthouse, councillor suggests

Buck Buchanan says the city pays a lot for leases, why not look at alternatives

PHOTO: Singer Jann Arden speaks up for a good cause

Jann Arden shared poignant and humorous stories with a Red Deer audience… Continue reading

Second pot store coming to Red Deer

Green Town experiences cannabis shortages

Pizzeria owner says never give up

A year after a pickup smashed through the front of Papa Baldy’s Pizza it is expanding

Gull Lake group proposes projects to preserve water quality

Gull Lake Watershed Society proposes using geotubes and wetlands to clean stream water

WATCH: Feeling betrayal, frustration, Innisfail-area oilfield workers hit the road to raise awareness

Innisfail to Olds truck convoy rolled out Saturday with 100 vehicles

School bus rollover in southern Alberta, one student transported by STARS

High River RCMP responded to a school bus rollover Monday afternoon with… Continue reading

Family: Smart bracelet not so smart after all?

With winter rearing its ugly head and roaring ferociously and acting like… Continue reading

All-stars Crosby, Pavelski, Dubnyk earn NHL three stars honours

NEW YORK — Pittsburgh Penguins centre Sidney Crosby, San Jose Sharks centre… Continue reading

Hamilton Tiger-Cats ink star receiver Brandon Banks to two-year extension

HAMILTON — Star receiver Brandon Banks has signed a two-year extension with… Continue reading

N.S. rapper, singer-songwriter lead nominations for East Coast Music Awards

CHARLOTTETOWN — A rapper and singer-songwriter from Nova Scotia, along with Polaris… Continue reading

PHOTO: Gaetz Avenue collision

Northbound traffic was diverted on Gaetz Avenue and 30th Street late Monday… Continue reading

Canadian millennials expect to live better than parents in retirement: study

Study questions ‘unrealistic expectations’ of young Canadians

Mother of child who died in school bus accident calls for seatbelts

She is upset the issue has been raised for many years, and yet school buses still don’t have seatbelts

Most Read