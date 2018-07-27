Mike Reilly throws 4 touchdown passes as Eskimos down Alouettes

Eskimos 44 Alouettes 23

MONTREAL — Mike Reilly threw four touchdown passes and ran one in himself as the Edmonton Eskimos defeated the Montreal Alouettes 44-23 in a game in which Johnny Manziel dressed as a backup quarterback, but did not get on the field for his much-anticipated CFL debut.

Duke Williams, with two, C.J. Gable and Derel Walker caught TD passes for Edmonton (4-2). Reilly passed for more than 400 yards and Williams had more than 100 receiving yards for a fifth straight game. Sean Whyte added three field goals.

Starting quarterback Vernon Adams and Ryder Stone each ran in a touchdown, while Boris Bede had two placements for Montreal (1-5).

The crowd of 16,654 chanted for Manziel, acquired on Sunday from Hamilton, but the 2012 Heisman Trophy winner watched from the sidelines, as he did for five games with the Tiger-Cats. He is expected to debut when Montreal faces Hamilton next week.

Adams led a touchdown drive on Montreal’s first possession, finishing an eight-play drive by himself with a one-yard plunge at 6:35.

The Eskimos answered with Whyte’s 44-yard field goal at 9:03, which Bede answered with a 37-yarder to open the second quarter after Edmonton punter Hugh O’Neill mishandled a snap and needed a rush kick.

Reilly then hit Williams in the end zone for a 20-yard TD at 2:39. A Jason Grymes interception set up a 17-yard toss over the middle to Gable, who picked himself off the turf to dive over the end goalline at 7:21.

Whyte and Bede traded field goals again before Reilly threaded a pass through to Williams at the sidelines. The CFL receiving leader shook off two defenders and ran in untouched for a 61-yard score with 48 seconds left in the half for a 27-13 lead at the intermission.

The Alouettes got two points off a safety, but saw Bede miss his third field goal attempt of the night in the third quarter, then had Tyquwon Glass fall down while covering Reilly’s 36-yard TD pass to a wide-open Walker at 10:34.

Reilly ran in from the one 3:11 into the fourth quarter.

Adams then led an eight-play drive capped by Stone’s five-yard TD at 7:13. Adams hit Ernest Jackson for the two-point conversion. Whyte added a field goal with 58 seconds left to play.

Montreal cornerback Mitchell White was taken off the field on the stretcher after an injury with 3:46 left in the game.

Ledecky wins 200 free at US Nationals, Schmitt takes 2nd

Blacksmiths hammering steel during Lacombe Days

Blacksmiths will hammer away during Lacombe Days this weekend. The Blacksmith Shop… Continue reading

Keep your eye open for creeping bellflower

Noxious weed spreads in Red Deer

Concession services are coming to Servus Arena

Food and beverages will be available at Red Deer arena

Chinese students visit Wolf Creek Public Schools

Student ambassadors make visitors feel welcome

Red Deer Hospice Handbag Luncheon fundraiser set for Sept. 12

Tickets for bi-annual fundraiser go on sale Aug. 1

WATCH: Street party kicks off Lacombe Days

Central Alberta Youth Unlimited hosted the event Thursday night on 50 Street in the downtown

