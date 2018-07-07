Milos Raonic advances to fourth round at Wimbledon

LONDON — A good night’s sleep helped Milos Raonic change his attitude and advance to the round of 16 at Wimbledon.

The Canadian won seven of nine games on Day 2 of a third-round match suspended because of darkness the previous day, beating Austrian qualifier Dennis Novak 7-6 (5), 4-6, 7-5. 6-2. Raonic, the No. 13 seed from Thornhill, Ont., led 6-5 in the third set when play resumed.

“I just came out with a very different mindset,” said Raonic. ”I was extremely negative yesterday and just needed to come out with a very different state of mind and different approach today to have a better chance than I had yesterday.

The 27-year-old will face unseeded American Mackenzie McDonald in the fourth round on Monday. McDonald beat Lithuania’s Ricardas Berankis, Chile’s Nicolas Jarry and Argentina’s Guido Pella to advance to the round of 16.

“I know him a little bit, practised with him a bunch. He’s played well this year,” said Raonic. ”He’s obviously had good wins through these last three matches here. It’s going to be tough. You know, I’m going to have my chances. He likes to play more solid tennis, likes to take the ball early.

“I will have my chances, have to stay aggressive and try to dictate more to the rhythm of today rather than yesterday, that’s for sure.”

Raonic was the runner-up at the All England Club in 2016, losing to Andy Murray in the final. Raonic lost to eventual champion Roger Federer in last year’s quarterfinals.

