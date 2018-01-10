Miranda Dawe and Ty Mappin RDC Athletes of the Week

Coming off the holiday break, a pair of RDC athletes pulled off some strong performances to earn Athlete of the Week honours.

Fifth-year Kinesiology and Sport Studies student Miranda Dawe, outside hitter for the Queens volleyball team had a pair of strong matches on the road.

The Queens swept the Olds College Broncos on both Friday and Saturday in three straight matches, with Dawe notching a team-high 11 kills on Saturday. In that match, she also chipped in 11 digs, three blocks and one assist. In Friday’s match, she had six kills, three digs, and a block. The victories improved the Queens to 11-3 on the year and they extended their win streak to seven straight matches.

Ty Mappin, a first-year open studies student from Big Valley was clutch in back-to-back wins for the RDC Kings on the ice.

He had a goal and two assists in a 5-3 victory on home ice Friday night, followed by a goal and a helper in a 5-4 win over the Concordia Thunder in Edmonton Saturday.

Mappin has 13 points in 15 games this year and the Kings are now 11-4-1-0 on the year and sit second in the Alberta Colleges Athletic Conference play.


