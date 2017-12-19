Mitch Marner leads the offence with four points, Maple Leafs down Hurricanes 8-1

TORONTO — Mitch Marner’s linemates know that at any moment he can create a scoring chance. Tuesday he seemed to do it every time he touched the puck.

Marner set a new career high for points in a game with a goal and three assists as the Toronto Maple Leafs downed the Carolina Hurricanes 8-1 in a rare afternoon tilt.

“He’s got that confidence going right now,” said forward James van Riemsdyk, who scored his team-leading 16th goal of the season with Marner earning the assist.

“He’s a guy that wants to be successful and produce, takes pride in that,” he added. “He’s always making good plays and passes and me and (Tyler) Bozak are on the end of those.”

Marner had a goal and two assists in the first period alone against Carolina, also setting up Bozak as Toronto took a 4-1 lead into the first intermission. He picked up his fourth point of the night in the third on a Patrick Marleau goal.

“Just felt like I was skating, whole line in general,” said Marner. ”If we want to be successful that’s what we have to do.”

“Him getting that goal helped get his confidence back and he’s a really good player when he’s confident. Fun to play with him,” added Bozak.

Tuesday’s 2 p.m. ET start was scheduled by the league to kick off the second century of NHL hockey. The first NHL games were played on Dec. 19, 1917, including a 10-9 win by the Montreal Wanderers over Toronto.

The Maple Leafs faced Carolina in commemorative jerseys with “Arenas,” an early name for the team, on the front.

Leo Komarov, Kasperi Kapanen, William Nylander and Connor Carrick also scored for the Leafs (21-13-1), who snapped a three-game slide.

Frederik Andersen made 32 saves for the win while Bozak matched Marner by adding three assists.

Jeff Skinner scored for the Hurricanes (14-12-7) as Scott Darling stopped 27 shots in defeat.

“They were better in every area, their special teams set the tone early. Some of the plays and decisions we made with the puck were less than perfect…they were quicker than us and it showed,” said Carolina coach Bill Peters.

“We looked like a mentally fatigued team.”

Toronto was playing its fifth straight game without star centre Auston Matthews because of an upper-body injury.

The Leafs offence had mustered just four goals in their last four games before exploding against the Hurricanes.

“We got a scouting report on every goalie but you’d think we didn’t have one for the last month, sometimes the puck goes in and sometimes it doesn’t,” said Leafs coach Mike Babcock.

A turnover at the Leafs blue line turned into Toronto’s first short-handed goal of the season, as Komarov chose to keep the puck in transition on a 2-on-1 and beat Darling upstairs 2:52 into the game.

It didn’t take long for the Leafs to double their lead as Marner skated over the Carolina blue line on a power play and beat Darling with a wrist shot from the top of the circle at 5:33, ending a 15-game goal drought.

Skinner cut Toronto’s lead in half with a knuckler at 9:07 that eluded Andersen, but van Riemsdyk restored the two-goal lead for the Leafs just 1:27 later, putting home a rebound with the man advantage.

Marner kept on coming and created Bozak’s goal to make it 4-1 at 13:28.

The second period belonged to Andersen, who came up big more than once to keep Toronto ahead.

First he made a highlight-reel save midway through the period, sprawling out and getting the paddle down on Skinner to keep it a 4-1 game despite being tangled up with a Carolina skater at the same time.

Then he went post to post to stop a one-timer from Elias Lindholm with two minutes to go.

Marner set his new career high for points in a game when he assisted on Marleau’s goal at 9:25 of the third, then Kapanen added his second goal of the season only six seconds later to make it a five-goal cushion for the Leafs.

Nylander scored with a snap shot glove side on Darling with just under six minutes to play, while Carrick added a power-play goal with 1:27 to go.

“This one’s just embarrassing, at least if you get to (overtime) you can say you showed up and put forth a good effort,” said Hurricanes defenceman Justin Faulk. ”Sure hope we can move on fast.”

Previous story
Ryan Strome’s two-goal performance leads Oilers past Sharks

Just Posted

Teens killed in crash south of Fort McMurray on their way home to Rocky Mountain House for Christmas

Two teenagers killed in a car crash south of Fort McMurray were… Continue reading

UPDATED: Medically-assisted detox available at Safe Harbour Society

24-hour access to a team of doctors and nurses

Some garbage pickup schedules will change in Red Deer due to Christmas

No Monday morning collection until Jan. 5

Supportive staff at Safe Harbour Society’s detox

Providing faster recovery from withdrawal from drugs and alcohol

Red Deer County approves 2018 budget

County investing in infrastructure in anticipation of economic rebound

WATCH: Grade 7 students bake Christmas cookies with seniors

Grade 7 students from St. Patrick’s Community School teamed up with Red… Continue reading

Red Deer car dealership donates van to the Mustard Seed

The van will keep a Mustard Seed driver warm during winter time

The Mustard Seed is looking for donations

The Mustard Seed in Red Deer has a Christmas wish list. The… Continue reading

RCMP offer crime prevention tips for the holiday season

Red Deer RCMP give tips so holidays aren’t marred by theft or damage

Grizzly bear trophy hunting over in B.C.

NDP government says 2017 hunt was the last one

Alberta politician Derek Fildebrandt convicted, fined in hit and run

An Edmonton traffic court has found an Alberta legislature member guilty in… Continue reading

Family suspends search for missing Alberta couple, plane near Revelstoke

Due to bad weather, families of missing Albertan couple say they will resume in the spring

Replay Red Deer Dec. 17

Watch news highlights in video from Red Deer and Central Alberta

Owl found dead after eating rat poison leaves B.C. woman concerned

After finding the owl on her Surrey property, Christine Trozzo says the poison is a concern for kids

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month