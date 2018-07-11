Mixed martial artists from across Alberta to fight in Red Deer this fall

City council does not object to Nov. 16 competition

A mixed martial arts competition will be held in Red Deer in November, following “no objections” from Red Deer city council.

The Havoc Fighting Championships and the Central Alberta Combative Sports Commission sought council’s permission to host a Nov. 16 meet and competition at the Sheraton Hotel.

“Mixed martial artists from around Alberta will showcase their expertise and generate revenue for the businesses of Red Deer,” according to a letter from the Central Alberta Combative Sports Commission.

There was a brief discussion in which City manager Craig Curtis was asked why “no objection” was used as wording in the request before council, rather than the more typical “requested approval”?

Curtis responded that, as the request is for a fighting event, “council has no objection” carries less potential for liability than “council approves of…”

Red Deer has no Combative Sports Commission, so promoters wishing to host these kinds of events within the city must seek permission from city council.

