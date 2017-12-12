Montreal Impact defender Laurent Ciman chests the ball as they face the Orlando City FC during second half MLS action Wednesday, September 7, 2016 in Montreal. The Montreal Impact shook up their backline Tuesday, trading star defender Laurent Ciman to expansion Los Angeles FC for Canadian wingback Raheem Edwards and Finnish defender Jukka Raitala. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson

Montreal Impact trade star defender Laurent Ciman to Los Angeles FC

MONTREAL — The Montreal Impact shook up their backline Tuesday, trading star defender Laurent Ciman to expansion Los Angeles FC for Canadian wingback Raheem Edwards and Finnish defender Jukka Raitala.

In acquiring the Belgian international, LAFC added an experienced centre back to anchor its defence.

“Laurent is a top defender who provides leadership and great distribution,” LAFC head coach Bob Bradley said in a statement. “His experience in the league and with the Belgian national team will be invaluable as we build our club.”

LAFC had taken Raitala and Edwards in the expansion draft held earlier in the day, Raitala from Columbus with the fourth pick and Edwards from Toronto FC with the fifth.

It was a dizzying day for Edwards, who went from Toronto to Los Angeles to Montreal where he now finds himself a member of Toronto’s biggest rival.

Montreal shed salary in the deal, with the 32-year-old Ciman making US$661,666 this season. The 22-year-old Edwards earned $53,000 and the 29-year-old Raitala $161,670.

“The salary cap plays a part in every move that you make within this league,” Impact technical director Adam Braz told a media conference call. “I also think when you look at age, that’s factor as well.

“Raheem Edwards is really young and has a bright future, a lot of upside and potential. (New coach) Remi (Garde) has done really well in his past with young players, helping them come through. And Raitala is an experienced left back that came into the league with Columbus and showed that he can do well in a new environment and helped Columbus have a good season.”

Braz said Raitala would help fill the void left by Ambroise Oyongo’s “probable departure.”

Ciman was MLS defender of the year in 2015. That year, his first in Major League Soccer, the Belgian international was also named to the MLS Best XI and MLS all-star game and was chosen Impact Defensive Player of the Year.

Ciman played 85 MLS games for Montreal, starting 30 matches this season.

Asked if Ciman requested a trade, Braz pointed to past interviews in which the Belgian said he wanted to stay in MLS. He did not elaborate.

Ciman came to Montreal from Belgium’s Standard de Liege. He also played for Brugge, RSC Charleroi and KV Courtai.

Raitala played 28 games, starting 20, in his first season with Columbus this season. He previously played for 1899 Hoffenheim in Germany, Osasuna in Spain and SC Heerenveen in the Netherlands. He has 39 caps for Finland.

Edwards had a breakthrough season with Toronto in 2017, playing 21 games (10 starts) with one goal and six assists. He has two caps for Canada.

“After having analysed the team’s defensive play during the last season, and by relying on internal reports, it seemed important to me to make some adjustments,” Garde said in a statement. “It’s the first change in terms of departures, but other players will get added to the roster in the next few weeks.”

Montreal ranked 16th in the 22-team league this season in goals against, conceding 1.71 goals a game.

Previous story
Red Deer Titans track team perform well at U of C Dino Opener
Next story
Reds star Joey Votto voted winner of Toronto Star’s Lou Marsh Trophy

Just Posted

WATCH: Finishing touches being put on Servus Arena

The finishing touches are being put on Red Deer’s newest arena. The… Continue reading

Suspect in police chase in court

RCMP opened fire twice while trying to arrest suspects in vehicle chase in October

New temporary beds will immediately help Red Deer homeless

The 20 new temporary beds approved for Safe Harbour’s warming centre cannot… Continue reading

Red Deer RCMP are seeking man posing as a police officer

Suspect is large, in his 30s, with red hair and beard

Update: “Someone knows something” – police

Motorist dies near Ponoka after loose tire collides with vehicle near Ponoka

Red Deer police seize rifles and shotguns from storage locker

A man and a woman facing nearly 200 charges after 29 firearms seized last month

Notley criticizes MLA who fired staffer after sex harassment complaint

Notley says if Jason Nixon was her house leader he’d be out of a job immediately.

Red Deer needs to find a solution to syringe debris: city manager

City will consider the problem during the 2018 operating budget talks

WestJet Christmas video turns children’s wishes into reality

This year’s annual video took a new spin on the 12 days of Christmas

VIDEO: Replay Red Deer Dec. 10

Watch news highlights from Red Deer and Central Alberta

VIDEO: B.C. to end geographic area rent increases, close fixed-term lease loopholes

Both clauses allowed landlords to raise rents above the max annual allowable rent increase

UPDATE: Train hits hydro pole, causes outage near Deltaport

No injuries reported but traffic in and out of Deltaport is blocked

A Red Deer daycare coordinator wins provincial award of excellence

Nicole Morrell is a coordinator at Johnstone Daycare

Holiday shopping season picking up in Red Deer

With 18 shopping days left until Christmas, Red Deer businesses are cautiously… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month