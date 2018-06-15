Mosquito Braves Pink first all-girls baseball team in Central Alberta Baseball League

Fun has been the mandate from Day 1 of inaugural season for Red Deer Mosquito Braves Pink

The Red Deer Mosquito Braves Pink, Central Alberta’s first all-girls baseball team played their final home game of the season on Wednesday and got a visit from mayor Tara Veer. (Kristen Gulbransen Twitter Photo)

The vision for the Red Deer Mosquito Braves Pink started with a group of girls watching their younger brothers play baseball, wondering why they couldn’t join in.

Just beyond the fence lines of the field, an idea to start their own all-girls team began to develop with a few of the parents.

Quickly, a group of 10 and 11-year-old girls came together to form the first all-girls team to play in the Central Alberta Baseball League.

They played the first game of their inaugural season on May 7 and have grown by leaps and bounds through almost a half dozen games this year, even if they haven’t won yet.

“We even had the lead in the last inning of one of our last games,” said assistant coach Davin Gulbransen after their last home game on June 13.

“Then we lost 9-8. We’ve lost games 9-8 and we’ve lost games 25-24, but there’s never been a sad face in our dugout. They’re so happy to be out there competing and learning a new sport.”

Gulbransen, a long time member of the Red Deer Riggers said his wife Kristen worked with Red Deer Minor Baseball Association GM Renae Clark to help get the team off the ground earlier this year and from there, things grew quickly.

They started from square one in the spring with the girls, most of whom hadn’t played baseball before. Head coach Dan Zinger said there was a steep learning curve, starting with simply with the rules.

“We tried to put the girls in scenarios where the game was teaching them the rules,” Zinger said.

“Not trying to fill their heads with a million statements. We did a lot of live scrimmages and tried to do a lot of that to teach rules. We were basically trying to teach catching and throwing and really basic stuff to kids who have never played.”

There was initially some apprehension on all sides. Nervousness from the coaches about an all-girls team in a boys league, and a group of girls who were athletic, but had never played baseball before. For the most part, other teams have been accepting and welcoming to the girls, especially after they took the lead in some of their early games.

Even though they had a tough time winning this season, the coaches always tried to keep it fun for the girls. Whether it was with a team dance at the end of each game or celebrating little victories within, the mandate was to make sure the girls return next season.

“They took all of our coaching advice and just lapped up everything,” said Zinger. “It was great. Their energy at that level is awesome. I probably enjoyed it as much as any other baseball experience.”

One of the highlights was having Kelsey and Hayley Lalor visit the team earlier this week. Kelsey has played for Canada internationally and Hayley for Team Alberta at the Canadian Senior Women’s Baseball Championships. The Braves Pink coaches added having them talk with the girls was a real eye-opener.

“I think it’s nice to see a passion for developing the women’s game. This is the age where you get started,” Gulbransen said.

“We’ve got girls that already talk about when I get older, I want to play on Team Alberta. I want to be Kelsey and play for Canada. There’s just so many more opportunities when you’re trying to develop the game.”

As for next season, both coaches said without a doubt they’ll be back next year and they hope to even have a second girls team to play against.

“I would suspect most all of them will want to play next year and I think (RDMBA) is doing a really good job to engage more girls’ only teams. We might be able to put together two teams next year,” Zinger said.

“The province has funded girls programs, so there is something for them to aspire to.”

The Mosquito Braves Pink have three regular-season road games left before playoffs.

Players include Gracyn Peters, Hannah Hulyk, Harlow Maddex, Jada Fantuz, Jayda Martz, Jayna Thulien, Payton Thulien, Paige Zinger, Olivia Gulbransen, Sadie Malo, Lyla Thygesen and Sydney Zinger.



Email sports tips to Byron Hackett

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter