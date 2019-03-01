Most Successful Winter Games for Team Alberta

Team Alberta’s Liam Gill won gold in the male snowboard halfpipe at Canada Olympic Park in Calgary on Friday during the second last day of the 2019 Canada Winter Games. (Photo by KERIM AKTUG/2019 Canada Winter Games)

Team Alberta added five more medals Friday at the 2019 Canada Games and broke a provincial record in the process.

The 93 medals Alberta has collected at these Games is the most ever, surpassing the total of 91, set at the 2003 edition in Bathurst-Campbellton, in New Brunswick. Alberta has won 34 gold medals, 32 silver, and 27 bronze.

With 34 gold, Alberta has the second most this Games, also passed its previous record of 31 in the 1995 Games in Grande Prairie.

Alberta sits third place in the medal standings heading into the final day, only three medals short of Ontario’s total tally.

At the halfpipe competition in Calgary, Kamilla Kozuback earned gold and teammate Kianah Hyatt-Sikora captured bronze. Liam Gill also picked up gold in the male halfpipe event. The two other medals Friday came in Judo.



