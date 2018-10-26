Mourning Blues a happy home for old-time hockey players

The 55 and over club now has close to 70 players, including a group for men 70 and over

Hal Harder has played hockey all over the world, but this – he can’t get enough of this.

Harder, 82, is one of a growing number of players in the Mourning Blues hockey club.

That’s right, 82 years old.

The Mourning Blues started about 10 years ago. Jack Macauley and Ron MacKenzie, along with a few others, were looking for another place to play for hockey players over 55.

It started with about 15 players. Now, they have over 40 players in the 55-plus group and 26 full- and part-time players in the newly formed 70-plus group.

They start in early September and go until March, when they start spring hockey until June.

The younger group plays three times a week and the older ones twice a week– it is easy to see the attraction.

“Some guys just don’t want to quit, because they’re having so much fun,” said Macauley, 80.

“I just love the game. I started playing when I was a kid; grew up in Calgary across the street from three rinks. That’s all I did. Went out there with bob-skates and played all my life.”

Harder is another hockey lifer.

He has lived in Red Deer since the early 1980s. But before that, he had quite the hockey journey.

He played junior hockey in Moose Jaw, Sask., but before a trade went through, he joined the air force instead in 1954. He played in France and Belgium, including a memorable loss in the 1966 Spengler Cup as a member of CP Liege.

“We lost to the Czechs 3-2 or something like that. They liked the game, so we played them again and they beat us again by a goal,” Harder recalled.

“They were good guys. We had guys from all over. Good memories anyway.”

After all that, he ended up here – an 82-year-old playing with a group of 70-year-old players and enjoying every minute of it.

So much so, he’s playing through a torn shoulder muscle, which forced him to move from defence to forward. Less battles in the corner, he says.

“It’s going to heal in another five months,” he said, showing another tendon in his bicep that is also injured.

“I just play forward now, because you don’t have to go in the corners as much. When I play defence, I play in the corners quite a bit.”

Kenny Labron, another 82-year-old, albeit two months younger than Harder, has loved coming out to play since Day 1.

The friendships, including the group of players who now golf together throughout the summer, is why he keeps coming back.

“Fellowship is one thing, and you’re getting exercise. Getting exercise doing things you like,” said Labron, who played Junior B hockey in Southern Ontario in his early 20s, but gave up the game for a long time before coming back to it later in life.

“Just a great bunch of guys.”

He is even now wearing equipment that was originally bought for his grandson.

That includes skates.

“Even the skates, I bought them for him and paid about $400 for them. I never had a pair of skates that expensive,” he said.

Mackenzie and Macauley are adamant that the ice will always be there as long as the players keep showing up.

They believe there is even more interest out there and players, regardless of their skill level are invited and encouraged to come out.

“We expected we’d have 20 guys or so,” MacKenzie said of the 70-and-over-age group that started this year.

“I’m sure if the word gets out, there’s a lot of people out there who would likely play if they knew there was a place they could play with people of their own age and calibre.”

You can find out more about the Mourning Blues on Facebook at “MourningBluesHockey” or contact MacKenzie (403-506-9184) for more information.



