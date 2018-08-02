Multi-Sport at the Lake triathlon still desperate for volunteers

Between 25-50 volunteers still needed to help the races run smoothly

The Multi-Sport at the Lake event in Sylvan Lake marks the return of triathlon to the community. (Contributed Photo)

The course is nearly ready and the participants are prepped for a unique opportunity in Sylvan Lake this weekend.

Just over 200 competitors will take part in the first Multi-Sport at the Lake on Aug. 4, which will feature a triathlon, duathlon, Auqa-Bike and a few relay races.

While the competitors are set to go, the organizers are still looking for between 25 and 50 volunteers to help the day run smoothly.

Race Director Cathy Forner said while they’re a bit desperate for help with the race set for Saturday morning, she’s optimistic that the community will come through.

“It’s been fun, it’s been exciting. There are lots going on and the community is coming together,” Forner said.

“I was down at the site (Thursday) and the town of Sylvan Lake is just bending over backward to make sure things are looking good.”

For those looking to support the race as a volunteer, head to multisport.atthelake.ca/get-involved/. A lot of volunteers are still needed to help out on the bike course, as well as a few motorcycles to help officials guide racers.

Races will start at 7 a.m. on Saturday with the Triathlon and the Aqua-Bike swims. The transition zones and check-in start at 5:30 a.m.

The racing is expected to be wrapped up around 1:30 p.m. on Saturday afternoon.

For more information on the races and the course, check out multisport.atthelake.ca/.



