Nadal wins 11th French Open title by beating Thiem in 3 sets

PARIS — Rafael Nadal needed less than a set to take command of the French Open final and overcame a late problem with his racket-holding hand to earn a record-extending 11th championship at Roland Garros by beating Dominic Thiem 6-4, 6-3, 6-2 on Sunday.

At 2-1 in the fourth set, Nadal stopped serving during a game because he couldn’t straighten his left middle finger. At the following changeover, Nadal was given a salt pill by a doctor and had his left forearm massaged by a trainer.

But Nadal’s form never wavered, and soon enough he was celebrating his 17th Grand Slam title overall, second among men only to Roger Federer’s 20.

The victory also allowed the 32-year-old Spaniard to hold onto the No. 1 ranking.

The No. 7-seeded Thiem, a 24-year-old from Austria, was appearing in a major final for the first time. Not much more of a daunting task than doing so against Nadal at the French Open, where he is now 11-0 in finals and 86-2 overall.

If there were any reason for a bit of intrigue entering Sunday’s match, it was this: Thiem is the only person to beat Nadal on red clay over the past two seasons, doing so at Rome in May 2017 and at Madrid last month.

Taking on Nadal at the clay-court Grand Slam tournament is a whole other challenge. Thiem stayed with Nadal in the early going on a steamy afternoon. But from 4-all in the opening set, Nadal grabbed five games in a row and was in charge.

 

Previous story
Video: Freeze or Fry swim meet draws over 350 swimmers to Red Deer
Next story
Rutschman, Oregon St. beat Minnesota, punch ticket to CWS

Just Posted

Trump’s top advisers accuse Trudeau of back-stabbing after G7 summit

QUEBEC — Donald Trump’s top aides levelled blistering criticism of Justin Trudeau… Continue reading

WATCH: Red Deer, Alberta ready to take on challenge of Spartan Race

More than 4,000 competitors battled through a gruelling eight km obstacle course… Continue reading

WATCH: Bouncing for Ronald McDonald House

Second Mega Bounce Run held Saturday on Barrett Drive by Bower Place in Red Deer

Anti-G7 activists plan full day of protest in Quebec City, comedy show at night

QUEBEC — Anti-G7 activists are planning a full day of protests in… Continue reading

UPDATE: Train derails between Red Deer and Penhold

Police and firefighters closed Hwy 2A by Township Road 374 after the derailment

WATCH: Walking to cure cancer

The 19th annual Central Alberta Relay For Life was Saturday at CrossRoads Church

Disneyland Paris enters Marvel universe with Avengers theme

CHESSY, France — Helicopters, concept cars and SWAT teams shrouded in smoke… Continue reading

Trump backs out of fragile joint communique after leaving Canada

LA MALBAIE, Que. — Leaders of the G7 alliance produced a carefully… Continue reading

Rescued parrots up for adoption land sanctuary in Delta, B.C., via Craigslist

DELTA, B.C. — Jan Roberts walks through the five-bedroom house on a… Continue reading

‘There’s way too many:’ Hats fundraiser for paralyzed Broncos player takes off

AIRDRIE, Alta. — A couple who offered to help with a promotion… Continue reading

1,000s of Canadian breast cancer patients will reap reward of no-chemo study: experts

TORONTO — When Lisa Freedman was diagnosed with breast cancer, a genetic… Continue reading

Trump’s top advisers accuse Trudeau of back-stabbing after G7 summit

QUEBEC — Donald Trump’s top aides levelled blistering criticism of Justin Trudeau… Continue reading

Crews work to clean up oil spill south of Red Deer after train derailment

Clean up of an oil spill from a train derailment continued a… Continue reading

WATCH: Bouncing for Ronald McDonald House

Second Mega Bounce Run held Saturday on Barrett Drive by Bower Place in Red Deer

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month