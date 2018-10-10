RDC Kings goalie Troy Trombley had a strong performance on the weekend with a pair of wins to kick off the Alberta Colleges Athletic Conference season. (File photo by BYRON HACKETT/Advocate Staff)

Nassichuk-Dean and Trombley earn RDC Athlete of the Week nods

A goal scorer and puck stopper took home RDC Athlete of the Week nominations for their weekend performances.

Haley Nassichuk- Dean, a second-year forward for the RDC Queens and Kings third-year netminder Troy Trombley earned the honours for the week ending Oct. 9.

Nassichuk-Dean, from Crossfield, sniped three goals Saturday in a 4-0 defeat over the Lakeland Rustlers. The Bachelor of Science student finished the game with six shots on goal and also won player of the game for her efforts. The win helped the Queens remain in second place in the Alberta Colleges Athletic Conference South Division and were ranked 14th in the Canadian Collegiate Athletic Association. The Queens will host the SAIT Trojans Saturday at 1 p.m. in a battle for first in the ACAC South Division and Sunday they will square off with the Olds College Broncos at RDC.

Trombley secured a pair of victories in the Kings net on the weekend. He was solid in the Kings 6-2 home opener win against the NAIT Ooks, with 21 saves and he backed that up with a 29-save performance Saturday in Edmonton. The 3-2 win Saturday in the home-and-home against the Ooks helped the Kings secure a four-point weekend. Over two games, the management certificate student made 50 saves and has a .926 save percentage to start the season. The Kings are on the road Friday and Saturday to play the University of Alberta-Augustana Vikings.


Email sports tips to Byron Hackett
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Lacombe Generals begin road to Allan Cup with ACHW opener

Just Posted

Baby among injured in head-on Hwy 2 collision

Police said minivan driven by 77-year-old was going wrong way on Hwy 2

Enrolment up in Red Deer Public Schools

Red Deer Public Schools enrolment up by 247 student to 11,121

Heritage Recognition Awards held in Red Deer next month

Preservation, education and awareness honoured

More cannabis retailers seek to open in Red Deer

One application denied by MPC on Wednesday

Not everyone trained but Red Deer RCMP ready for legalization

Red Deer doesn’t have saliva screening equipment for THC yet

Cannabis forbidden for federal prison guards in the 24 hours before a shift

OTTAWA — Federal prison guards and other front-line correctional workers will not… Continue reading

Taylor Swift wins big at AMAs and encourages fans to vote

Taylor Swift kicked off her week with a rare political post on… Continue reading

Melania Trump: Women accusing men should ‘show the evidence’

WASHINGTON — First lady Melania Trump says women who make accusations of… Continue reading

Focus on rising costs of Indigenous legal claims as Ottawa preps financial books

OTTAWA — The federal government’s forthcoming annual public accounts will release a… Continue reading

Condo boards should set out rules before cannabis legalization: lawyers

VANCOUVER — Homeowner groups need to quickly establish rules for marijuana growing… Continue reading

Most residents allowed home after pipeline explosion near Prince George, B.C.

PRINCE GEORGE, B.C. — Most residents of a northern B.C. community are… Continue reading

Category 4 hurricane Michael roars towards Florida coast on northern course

Michael roared towards the Florida panhandle as a Category 4 hurricane this… Continue reading

Blast at Irving Oil’s Saint John refinery unlikely to hit gas prices

The explosion that rocked Irving Oil’s Saint John refinery on Monday is… Continue reading

Most Read