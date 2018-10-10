Nassichuk-Dean and Trombley earn RDC Athlete of the Week nods

RDC Kings goalie Troy Trombley had a strong performance on the weekend with a pair of wins to kick off the Alberta Colleges Athletic Conference season. (File photo by BYRON HACKETT/Advocate Staff)

A goal scorer and puck stopper took home RDC Athlete of the Week nominations for their weekend performances.

Haley Nassichuk- Dean, a second-year forward for the RDC Queens and Kings third-year netminder Troy Trombley earned the honours for the week ending Oct. 9.

Nassichuk-Dean, from Crossfield, sniped three goals Saturday in a 4-0 defeat over the Lakeland Rustlers. The Bachelor of Science student finished the game with six shots on goal and also won player of the game for her efforts. The win helped the Queens remain in second place in the Alberta Colleges Athletic Conference South Division and were ranked 14th in the Canadian Collegiate Athletic Association. The Queens will host the SAIT Trojans Saturday at 1 p.m. in a battle for first in the ACAC South Division and Sunday they will square off with the Olds College Broncos at RDC.

Trombley secured a pair of victories in the Kings net on the weekend. He was solid in the Kings 6-2 home opener win against the NAIT Ooks, with 21 saves and he backed that up with a 29-save performance Saturday in Edmonton. The 3-2 win Saturday in the home-and-home against the Ooks helped the Kings secure a four-point weekend. Over two games, the management certificate student made 50 saves and has a .926 save percentage to start the season. The Kings are on the road Friday and Saturday to play the University of Alberta-Augustana Vikings.



Email sports tips to Byron Hackett

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter