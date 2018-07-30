Washington Nationals’ Trea Turner reacts after being hit by the ball during an at-bat in the third inning of a baseball game against the Miami Marlins, Sunday, July 29, 2018, in Miami. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

Nationals shortstop Turner apologizes for offensive tweets

WASHINGTON — Nationals shortstop Trea Turner apologized Sunday night for some years-old homophobic and racially insensitive tweets, becoming the latest in a series of major leaguers to address offensive language they used on social media.

The tweets surfaced hours after Washington’s 5-0 loss at Miami. The posts are from 2011 and 2012.

The 25-year-old Turner said there is no excuse for his language and he is “sincerely sorry for those tweets and apologize wholeheartedly.”

“I believe people who know me understand those regrettable actions do not reflect my values or who I am,” he said in a statement issued by the team. “But I understand the hurtful nature of such language and am sorry to have brought any negative light to the Nationals organization, myself or the game I love.”

Atlanta Braves pitcher Sean Newcomb also apologized Sunday for racist, homophobic and sexist tweets he sent as a teenager, calling them “some stupid stuff.” Major League Baseball dealt with a similar situation this month involving Milwaukee Brewers reliever Josh Hader on the night he pitched in the All-Star Game.

Mike Rizzo, the president of baseball operations for the Nationals, said he spoke with Turner about the issue.

“He understands that his comments — regardless of when they were posted — are inexcusable and is taking full responsibility for his actions,” Rizzo said in a separate statement released by the team.

“The Nationals organization does not condone discrimination in any form, and his comments in no way reflect the values of our club. Trea has been a good teammate and model citizen in our clubhouse, and these comments are not indicative of how he has conducted himself while part of our team. He has apologized to me and to the organization for his comments.”

Turner is batting .265 with 13 homers and 43 RBIs for the disappointing Nationals, who dropped to 52-53 with the loss to the Marlins. Turner, a first-round pick by the Padres in 2014, also is among the major league leaders with 24 steals.

Turner was one of five NL candidates for the online balloting for the final All-Star roster spots, won by Brewers slugger Jesus Aguilar.

Hader apologized after offensive tweets he sent when he was a teenager came to light on July 17. The next day, Major League Baseball said the 24-year-old Hader will be required to go through sensitivity training and participate in diversity and inclusion initiatives.

Hader also met with Billy Bean, MLB’s vice-president for social responsibility and inclusion. Bean also is going to meet with Newcomb this week.

Previous story
NewsAlert: Dustin Johnson pulls away, wins RBC Canadian Open at Glen Abbey
Next story
Hall of Fame to “honour” absent Owens as part of 2018 class

Just Posted

Heat warning issued for Central Alberta

Environment Canada says temperature to hit close to 30 C today

AHS promises to fill 27 nursing positions at Red Deer hospital’s ER

12 vacancies will be filled and 15 new positions added

Report: Malaysia Airlines plane could have been hijacked

PUTRAJAYA, Malaysia — A Malaysian-led independent investigation report released Monday, more than… Continue reading

Forest fire in northeastern Ontario threatens Trans-Canada Highway

PARRY SOUND, Ont. — Provincial officials say a wildfire in northeastern Ontario… Continue reading

Lawsuit filed in fatal duck boat sinking seeks $100 million

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A lawsuit seeking $100 million in damages has… Continue reading

WATCH: Centrefest gets off to a hot start

Street performers are putting on a show in downtown Red Deer this… Continue reading

Lost Neil Young and Joni Mitchell concert recordings uncovered by archivists

Live concert recordings of Neil Young and Joni Mitchell considered lost for… Continue reading

Quebec police investigating after Premier Philippe Couillard’s boat sinks

SAINT-PRIME, Que. — Authorities are investigating after a fishing boat belonging to… Continue reading

New Brunswick Speaker apologizes for comments deemed as harassment

FREDERICTON — The Speaker of the New Brunswick legislature has issued a… Continue reading

Funerals held today for two people killed in Toronto’s Danforth shooting

TORONTO — Mourners converged on two private funeral services on Monday to… Continue reading

Manitoba government moves a step closer to carbon price for large emitters

WINNIPEG — The Manitoba government is moving a step closer to charging… Continue reading

Madonna to celebrate 60th birthday with Malawi fundraiser

NEW YORK — Madonna is celebrating her upcoming 60th birthday with a… Continue reading

Bombardier gets US$303-million order for commuter trains to serve Greater Paris

MONTREAL — Bombardier’s rail division has received an order for 36 Francilien… Continue reading

50 years on, McDonald’s isn’t messing with its Big Mac

NEW YORK — McDonald’s is fighting to hold onto customers as the… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month