Nationals’ Strasburg on disabled list with neck nerve issue

MIAMI — The Washington Nationals have placed star pitcher Stephen Strasburg on the 10-day disabled list because of a nerve problem in his neck.

The team said Thursday the right-hander has a cervical nerve impingement. This is his second DL stint this season. He missed more than a month because of an inflamed right shoulder.

The Nationals announced the injury before beginning a four-game series against the Miami Marlins.

Strasburg made just one start last week after being activated off the DL, allowing six runs on eight hits in 4 2/3 innings. Strasburg agued with ace Max Scherzer after leaving the game, and manager Davey Martinez met with them in his office afterward.

Injuries have limited Strasburg to 14 starts this season. He’s 6-7 with a 3.90 ERA.

Left-hander Tommy Milone will fill Strasburg’s roster spot, and infielder Jose Marmolejos was designated for assignment. Third baseman Anthony Rendon was placed on the paternity list.

More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball

The Associated Press

