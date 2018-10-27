Nelson scores twice, Islanders rout Flyers 6-1

PHILADELPHIA — Brock Nelson scored two goals, Robin Lehner stopped 22 shots and the New York Islanders beat the Philadelphia Flyers 6-1 on Saturday.

Leo Komarov and Anthony Beauvillier also scored to help the Islanders take a 3-0 lead through two periods in a game between teams near the bottom of the Eastern Conference. Nelson scored in the first and third periods, his third straight game with a goal.

The Islanders opened a three-game road trip and will play eight of their first 11 games on the road this season.

The Islanders seemed right at home against the listless Flyers.

The Flyers held their annual Halloween game — mascot Gritty judged the costume contests during intermissions — but the only boos in this one came from fans each time Philly skated off the ice.

The Flyers were loose with the puck, sagged on defence and stopped skating hard after pucks in the defensive zone. A playoff team last season, the Flyers have lost three straight games and four of five overall. Coach Dave Hakstol, in his fourth season remains on the hot seat, and the Flyers (4-7) await what could be a make-or-break four-game West Coast road trip.

The Islanders weren’t terribly impressive either, but they were efficient, scoring two goals on their first six shots and three on the first 12.

Michael Neuvirth wasn’t much help in net in his first start since last year. Neuvirth was out with an unspecified injury and the Flyers got little production from Brian Elliott and Calvin Pickard in his absence.

The Flyers coughed up the puck and Komarov capitalized with a tip-in for a 1-0 lead in the first. The Flyers had another turnover later in the period and Jordan Eberle fed Beauvillier for a 2-0 lead.

Nelson made it 3-0 on a sweet 2-on-1 attack that stunned Neuvirth and pretty much sealed the win.

Adam Pelech made it 4-1 and Nelson had his first multigoal game of the season to bring out chants of “Fire Hakstol!”

Jori Lehtera scored the lone goal for the Flyers, the third straight game they’ve failed to score multiple goals. Hakstol shuffled his lines all game and no combination worked.

Anders Lee made it 6-1 on a power-play goal that Neuvirth barely swiped at the fans that stuck around could only boo.

NOTES: Flyers C Corban Knight left with an unspecified injury.

UP NEXT

Islanders: Play Sunday at Carolina.

Flyers: Open the road trip Tuesday at Anaheim. The Flyers will also play the Kings, Sharks and Coyotes.

