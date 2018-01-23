The new Servus Arena in Red Deer will be home to the Hlinka Gretzky Cup in August. (Photo by BYRON HACKETT/Advocate Staff)

Newly named Hlinka Gretzky Cup hitting the ice in Red Deer this summer

Ticket packages to be available for Rebels’ season ticket holders first

A Canadian and Alberta hockey icon is now linked to the Ivan Hlinka Memorial Tournament, the U18 international hockey event slated to take place in Red Deer and Edmonton this summer.

Hockey Canada, along with Czech Ice Hockey Association and Slovak Ice Hockey Federation announced Tuesday that the tournament would be renamed the Hlinka Gretzky Cup when it makes its Alberta debut in August.

“Bringing such a prestigious tournament to Canada is made all the more special as it is in the memory of Ivan Hlinka. Ivan and his family have done a tremendous job of putting time, money and effort into making our sport better, not only just in Slovakia and the Czech Republic, but worldwide,” said Wayne Gretzky.

“We’re going to have people come from all over the world to be part of this prestigious tournament in Edmonton and Red Deer. I’m honoured to share the name with a true trailblazer in hockey while continuing Ivan’s legacy of growing the sport.”

The tournament features best-on-best international competition from the top players under the age of 18 from some of the world’s elite hockey nations – Canada, the Czech Republic, Finland, Russia, Slovakia, Sweden, Switzerland, and the United States.

Group B action of the tournament, which goes from Aug. 6-11, will take place at the new Servus Arena in Red Deer.

Red Deer Rebels Owner/president Brent Sutter said it’s a huge opportunity to showcase the new arena while also bringing top-level hockey to Central Alberta.

“The Rebels are extremely excited to partner in bringing another world-class event to our fans in Central Alberta,” Sutter said.

“In the lead-up to the 2019 Canada Winter Games, the Hlinka Gretzky Cup provides another opportunity to put Red Deer on the international stage. The brand new Servus Arena provides the ideal player and fan experience as we bring this event to Canada for the first time.”

Ticket packages for the Red Deer portion of the tournament have yet to go on sale but will be exclusively available to Rebels’ season ticket holders first when released.

Tournament alumni include NHL stars like Sidney Crosby, Patrick Laine, Steven Stamkos. Former Rebel Ryan Nugent-Hopkins played as well as Central Alberta product Kris Russell and Edmonton Oilers including, Darnell Nurse, Oscar Klefbom, Jesse Puljujarvi and Zack Kassian.


Email sports tips to Byron Hackett
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
PHOTOS: 36th annual Red Deer Oilmen’s Bonspiel

Just Posted

Community cardiac awareness dinner and show to be held

Continued focus to bring cardiac catheterization lab to Red Deer

Red Deer businesses react to 2.02 per cent tax increase for 2018

Chamber would prefer zero increase, while DBA thinks it’s reasonable

Bring on the rodeo says Red Deer County mayor

Canadian Finals Rodeo’s move to Red Deer good for whole region, says Red Deer County Mayor Jim Wood

Watch: Red Deer woman target of robbery in broad daylight, near police station

He looked me in the eye and said ‘I am going to kill you.’

Carjacking suspect arrested

Suspect behind failed carjacking attempts among long list of people arrested over last 10 days

WATCH news on the go: Replay Red Deer Jan. 21

Watch news highlights from Red Deer and Central Alberta

RDC chosen to host 2019 men’s volleyball national championship

Sports enthusiasts in Red Deer will have more to look forward to… Continue reading

Police is still looking for Second World War army passport owner

No one has claimed a rare Second World War German army passport… Continue reading

DJ Sabatoge and TR3 Band kick off Sylvan Lake’s Winterfest 2018

Central Alberta’s youngest DJ will open for TR3 Band kicking off Town… Continue reading

Two Canadians, two Americans abducted in Nigeria are freed

Kidnapping for ransom is common in Nigeria, especially on the Kaduna to Abuja highway

WATCH news on the go: Replay Red Deer Jan. 21

Watch news highlights from Red Deer and Central Alberta

Liberals quietly tap experts to write new paternity leave rules

Ideas include creating an entirely new leave benefit similar to one that exists in Quebec

Insurers say Canadian weather getting hotter, wetter and weirder

Average number of days with heavy rain or snow across Canada has been outside norm since spring 2013

Are you ready for some wrestling? WWE’s ‘Raw’ marks 25 years

WWE flagship show is set to mark its 25th anniversary on Monday

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month