Dustin Johnson won the 2018 Canadian Open on Sunday. (Photo by THE CANADIAN PRESS)

OAKVILLE, Ont. — Dustin Johnson has won the 2018 Canadian Open.

Johnson shot a 6-under 66 on Sunday to finish the only Canadian stop on the PGA Tour at 23-under par.

Johnson entered the day in a four-way tie for the lead at Glen Abbey Golf Course before pulling away.

The world No. 1 tied for second in the Canadian Open in 2013 and 2016.

Mackenzie Hughes was the top Canadian. The Dundas, Ont., native shot a 68 in his final round to finish 15-under.