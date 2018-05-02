NHL is taking a look at a hit by Washington forward Tom Wilson that left Pittsburgh’s Zach Aston-Reese with a broken jaw and a concussion. (Photo by THE ASSOCIATED PRESS)

NHL taking a look at Wilson hit on Pittsburgh’s Aston-Reese

NEW YORK — The NHL is taking a look at a hit by Washington forward Tom Wilson that left Pittsburgh’s Zach Aston-Reese with a broken jaw and a concussion.

The league’s department of player safety announced Wednesday that it has scheduled a hearing for Wilson to talk about the collision that occurred a night earlier during Washington’s 4-3 victory over the Penguins in Game 3 that gave the Capitals a 2-1 lead in the series.

Aston-Reese was stickhandling near the Washington bench when Wilson drilled the rookie with his left shoulder. The force propelled Wilson up into the Washington bench while Aston-Reese lay on the ice for several moments before skating off.

This is the second time in the series Wilson made a borderline hit. He was not disciplined for a blindside hit on Pittsburgh defenceman Brian Dumoulin in Game 2 that forced Dumoulin to go through the NHL’s concussion protocol.

Previous story
Jets erase early deficit, beat Predators 7-4 for 2-1 series lead
Next story
Cavaliers star LeBron James a thorn in the Raptors side even on an off night

Just Posted

Trudeau won’t say whether Liberals will delay cannabis legalization

OTTAWA — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has left the door open to… Continue reading

Van attack victim Anne Marie D’Amico had a big heart, family says

TORONTO — The family of a 30-year-old woman who was among those… Continue reading

Manitoba RCMP find starving horse, charge owners with animal neglect

MELITA, Man. — Mounties in southwestern Manitoba have laid animal cruelty charges… Continue reading

N.B. officials urge people to evacuate their neighbourhoods as floodwaters rise

FREDERICTON — The Emergency Measures Organization in New Brunswick is urging people… Continue reading

Assembly of First Nations greets Liberal agenda, rhetoric with skepticism

GATINEAU, Que. — The Liberal commitment to recognizing and reinforcing Indigenous rights… Continue reading

WATCH: Red Deer’s Lending Cupboard embarks on fundraising campaign

Organization hopes to raise $500,000

Car dangles from downtown Toronto bridge

Police question whether car dangling from Toronto bridge is part of movie shoot

NHL taking a look at Wilson hit on Pittsburgh’s Aston-Reese

NEW YORK — The NHL is taking a look at a hit… Continue reading

It ain’t tea, babe: Bob Dylan embraces Tennessee whiskey

NASHVILLE — Music icon Bob Dylan is partnering with a distillery to… Continue reading

Peppa Pig wins street cred, attracts censors in China

BEIJING — A cherubic British cartoon character has become an unlikely target… Continue reading

Procedure aims to ease symptoms in patients with treatment-resistant depression

TORONTO — For the last seven years, Sky Zazlov has been fighting… Continue reading

PHOTOS: Green Deer Registration Barbecue

By Staff Red Deer Advocate… Continue reading

Things to know about the Liberals’ air passenger rights, rail transport bill

OTTAWA — The government is asking the House of Commons to side… Continue reading

PHOTOS: Red Deer construction season begins

By Staff Red Deer Advocate… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month