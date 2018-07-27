Noh wins Canadian Women’s Amateur Championship Kong finishes as top Canadian

VANCOUVER — American Yealimi Noh wasn’t sure she could come from behind to capture the 105th edition of the Canadian Women’s Amateur Championship, even when the door finally opened for her on the 72nd hole.

Noh shot even par 71 on Friday at Marine Drive to finish 11-under, one stroke ahead of third-round leader Dylan Kim after she shot a 2-over 73.

The two sat tied heading up to the 18th tee, and when Kim pulled her drive into the rough and hit her second shot fat, the chance to win the Duchess of Connaught Gold Cup started to become a reality for Noh even if she didn’t believe it.

Kim had to settle for a bogey while the 17-year-old Noh played it safe and finished with a par for the win.

“I didn’t think at the beginning of the day I would win. I thought I would shoot at least a couple under, because there was also the other group in front of us. I never try to let my guard down. I think coming through 16, 17, 18, I wasn’t really thinking about it, just wanted to get through each hole.” said Noh.

Noh also won the U.S. Girls’ Junior Championship and the Girls’ Junior PGA Championship this month, while only turning 17 on Thursday.

“This month has been a whirlwind,” she said.

“The biggest goal of mine was to win, well, all of them, but I didn’t think I would win all of them. I would have been really happy to just win one out of three. Winning three in a row is just crazy.”

Kim finished 10-under 274 for the tournament. The 21-year-old American took home the Marlene Stewart Streit Trophy which, after almost 15 years, was reinstated this year.

Vancouver’s Tiffany Kong was the low scoring Canadian. She finished the tournament 2-over after a final-round 75. Her effort has earned her an exemption into this year’s CP Women’s Open in August.

Kong played the CP Women’s open three years ago when she was just 14 at Vancouver Golf Club.

“Well, three years ago I was hitting decent for my age but compared to the pros I was like 60 yards behind. I had to hit 3-woods onto some greens. There were some holes where I couldn’t even reach it with a 3-wood. So now I think I have a better chance of playing better.” said Kong.

Three American players walked away with a share of third after carding 9-under 275 — Lilia Kha-Tu Vu, Allisen Corpuz and Gina Kim.

