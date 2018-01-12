NorAm Western Canadian Cross Country Ski Championships next weekend in Red Deer

The Haywood NorAm Western Canadians and Peavey Mart Alberta Cup 5/6 is coming to Red Deer Jan. 19-21. (Contributed photo)

Cross-country skiers only have a few days left to register for a major event in Red Deer next weekend.

More than 300 racers have already registered for the Haywood NorAm Western Canadian Championships and Peavey Mart Alberta Cup 5/6 Jan. 19-21 at River Bend Golf and Recreation Area.

READ MORE: NorAm Western Canadian Cross Country Ski Championships coming to Red Deer

Regular registration for the race closes Friday night, but late registration will close Tuesday.

This will be a test event for the 2019 Canada Winter Games in Red Deer.

More than 400 competitors, plus coaches, technicians and spectators from Canada and the United States are expected to come to the championships. There will also be 150-plus volunteers.

The event, which is hosted by Parkland Cross Country Ski Club and Red Deer Nordic, will showcase new trails and venue developments at River Bend.

Visit www.ReddeerNordic.ca for more information.


Most Read

