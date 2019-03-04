Northern Ontario stays unbeaten, Yukon upsets Manitoba at Brier

BRANDON, Man. — Northern Ontario’s Brad Jacobs stayed unbeaten and Yukon’s Jon Solberg upset Manitoba’s Mike McEwen on Monday at the Canadian men’s curling championship.

Northern Ontario was alone atop Pool A at 4-0 after a 10-4 win over Prince Edward Island’s John Likely.

McEwen’s shooter rolled wide on an open hit for the win in the 10th end, giving up a steal of one in a 7-6 loss to Solberg.

Saskatchewan’s Kirk Muyres and the wild-card team skipped by Edmonton’s Brendan Bottcher were knotted at 3-1 behind Northern Ontario.

Bottcher defeated Andrew Symonds of Newfoundland and Labrador 8-5 and Muyres stole a point in the 10th to defeat Quebec’s Martin Crete 8-6.

Yukon and Manitoba were tied at 2-2 followed by Quebec and P.E.I. at 1-3 and winless Newfoundland.

Alberta’s Kevin Koe and defending champion Brad Gushue topped Pool B at 3-0.

Nova Scotia’s Stuart Thompson and B.C.’s Jim Cotter were knotted at 2-1 ahead of Ontario’s Scott McDonald and New Brunswick’s Terry Odishaw at 1-2.

Nunavut and N.W.T. were winless in three games.

The top four teams from two pools of eight advance to the championship round, from which the four Page playoff teams emerge.

Hall of Famer (Terrible) Ted Lindsay remembered as a force on and off the ice
Ennis scores first career hat trick to lift Maple Leafs over Flames

