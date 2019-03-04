Northern Ontario stays unbeaten, Yukon upsets Manitoba at Brier

BRANDON, Man. — Northern Ontario’s Brad Jacobs stayed unbeaten and Yukon’s Jon Solberg upset Manitoba’s Mike McEwen on Monday at the Canadian men’s curling championship.

Northern Ontario was alone atop Pool A at 4-0 after a 10-4 win over Prince Edward Island’s John Likely.

McEwen’s shooter rolled wide on an open hit for the win in the 10th end, giving up a steal of one in a 7-6 loss to Solberg.

Saskatchewan’s Kirk Muyres and the wild-card team skipped by Edmonton’s Brendan Bottcher were knotted at 3-1 behind Northern Ontario.

Bottcher defeated Andrew Symonds of Newfoundland and Labrador 8-5 and Muyres stole a point in the 10th to defeat Quebec’s Martin Crete 8-6.

Yukon and Manitoba were tied at 2-2 followed by Quebec and P.E.I. at 1-3 and winless Newfoundland.

Alberta’s Kevin Koe and defending champion Brad Gushue topped Pool B at 3-0.

Nova Scotia’s Stuart Thompson and B.C.’s Jim Cotter were knotted at 2-1 ahead of Ontario’s Scott McDonald and New Brunswick’s Terry Odishaw at 1-2.

Nunavut and N.W.T. were winless in three games.

The top four teams from two pools of eight advance to the championship round, from which the four Page playoff teams emerge.