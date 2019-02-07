Norway’s Johannes Thingnes Boe wins World Cup biathlon race, Canada’s Gow 10th

CANMORE, Alta. — Norway’s Johannes Thingnes Boe continued to dominate World Cup biathlon with a win Thursday in the men’s 15-kilometre race at the Canmore Nordic Centre.

The Norwegian team had the right skis for the crisp, cold conditions finishing first, second and fourth in a race that was shortened from 20k.

World Cup leader Boe had a perfect shooting day hitting all 20 targets and crossing the line in a time of 35 minutes 27.9 seconds.

Calgary’s Christian Gow was 10th for a career-best result in an individual race. The Canadian missed one target and finished just over three minutes back of Boe.

Boe’s teammate Vetle Sjaastad Christiansen was second, Russia’s Alexander Loginov third and Norway’s Lars Helge Birkeland fourth in sunny, breezy conditions and a temperature of minus-13.

The women raced a 12.5k distance later Thursday. Relays are scheduled for Friday and the men’s and women’s mass starts for Saturday.

A projected high of minus-25, however, could delay Saturday’s races until Sunday.

Previous story
Canada’s Rosanna Crawford digging deep in her final biathlon season
Next story
Auger-Aliassime feels Canada deserved better seeding for Davis Cup Finals

Just Posted

Power of perseverance infuses new film about Red Deer swimmer

Award-nominated Power on Water will be screened at the upcoming CAFF

Lacombe city council gets update on athletic park expansion costs

Council was given an early look at potential financial impacts of support

Local mortgage and insolvency experts are seeing more struggling people

Growing property tax arrears is just one sign of financial troubles in Red Deer area

Man charged in 2018 kidnapping gets preliminary hearing

Accused facing charges of kidnapping and sexual assault in connection with October 2018 incident

Preliminary hearing set for fatal hit and run

Saskatchewan charged with failing to remain at the scene of a fatal accident

WATCH: Red Deer College holds grand opening for Alternative Energy Lab

About 1,000 students will learn in and from the lab each year

Giant heroin spoon art is moved again, to drugmaker’s gates

COVENTRY, R.I. — An artist has moved his giant sculpture of a… Continue reading

Pea-sized pill delivers insulin shot from inside the stomach

WASHINGTON — Scientists figured out how to hide a shot inside a… Continue reading

Stanford probes faculty ties to China gene-edited baby work

Stanford University has started a review of interactions that some faculty members… Continue reading

Sport body suspends 15 players, both head coaches in wake of wild hockey brawl

HALIFAX — The body that oversees university sports in Atlantic Canada has… Continue reading

Canadian Anne-Catherine Tanguay two shots back at LPGA event

BARWON HEADS, Australia — Felicity Johnson made a late move up the… Continue reading

Toronto Maple Leafs honour legendary broadcaster Bob Cole during Senators game

TORONTO — The Maple Leafs paid tribute to legendary broadcaster Bob Cole… Continue reading

‘Anne with an E,’ ‘Schitt’s Creek’ lead Canadian Screen Awards nominees

TORONTO — The CBC series “Anne with an E” and “Schitt’s Creek”… Continue reading

Joe Pavelski stars in overtime as San Jose Sharks down Winnipeg Jets 3-2

WINNIPEG — Joe Pavelski knows the San Jose Sharks caught a break… Continue reading

Most Read