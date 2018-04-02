Not just 3s: defence, rebounding help Villanova win title

Villanova 79 Michigan 62

SAN ANTONIO — Michigan’s Zavier Simpson caught a quick pass, took a dribble to the rim and went up for what should’ve been an easy layup.

That’s when Villanova’s Donte DiVincenzo come flying in from behind to stuff the layup into the side of the rim and force a jump ball.

On this night, with a national championship on the line, it was a fitting reminder that this Wildcats team is more than just a remarkably good 3-point shooting team. It was a tournament-tested group capable of winning in a variety of ways — and in Monday’s 79-62 win against Michigan, it was just as much about Villanova’s strong defensive finish to the first half and its rebounding as it was about that oh-so-good offence.

After the Wolverines started the game 8 for 12, Villanova (36-4) held Michigan to 3-for-16 shooting for the final 11 minutes of the half as the Wildcats dug out from an early 21-14 deficit to lead 37-28 by the break. That included a stretch of seven straight misses, followed by the Wolverines missing their last six shots of the half — one of those being DiVincenzo’s soaring-in block of Simpson.

That bought time for the Wildcats offence to figure things out and get moving after a bumpy start, even if they came nowhere near duplicating that Final Four-record 18 3-pointers against Kansas from Saturday’s national semifinals.

Then there was the rebounding. The Wildcats finished with a 38-27 edge on the glass for the game, many of those coming to secure each defensive stop as they took over in those game-turning minutes before halftime.

The Wildcats had already proven earlier this tournament they weren’t just one of college basketball’s best offensive teams in recent memory.

Look back to the Elite Eight, when Villanova shot just 33 per cent and made 4 of 24 3-pointers against Texas Tech. That day it was about a tough-minded defensive effort that held the Red Raiders to 33 per cent shooting and a dominating effort on the glass (51-33, including 20 offensive rebounds) to secure a trip to San Antonio.

The Wildcats did enough of both on Monday night to secure coach Jay Wright’s second national championship in three seasons.

Previous story
Vipers earn silver at Hockey Alberta Junior B Provincials
Next story
Parise, Dubnyk push Wild past Oilers

Just Posted

Cardston outfitter trial ends

Final submissions to judge set for June with decision to come later

Less restrictive portable, dynamic sign rules urged by Red Deer businesses

Sign bylaw passes, but administrators must reconsider spacing requirements

The next step in pushing for Red Deer hospital expansion is to talk to AHS, says Mayor Veer

Council is determined to keep the issue on the front burner

Francophone school will eventually be built in Red Deer’s Kentwood area

Catholic school district no longer locating future school there

Central Alberta woman helps owners reunite with their missing pooches

Sundre’s Kim Taylor helps dog owners

Rebels rollercoaster season holds hope for the future

Growth of youth movement fuels Red Deer Rebels future

WATCH: New venue coming to Westerner Park in Red Deer in February

Other plans include potential hotel at Westerner Park

2019 Canada Winter Games launches Medal Design Contest

Call out to Canadian artists

A visionary on and off the ice, Kevin Martin enters World Curling Hall of Fame

LAS VEGAS — Not content to be one of the best curlers… Continue reading

This star is the farthest ever seen. It’s 9 billion light-years away

Astronomers using the Hubble Space Telescope have found the farthest star ever… Continue reading

‘Fascinated and horrified’ scientists watched as a killer whale drowned another orca’s calf

When Jared Towers and two of his colleagues set out to observe… Continue reading

Video: Sparkly pizza, bagels and gravy: Nothing is safe from edible glitter’s reach

First things first: There is a difference between “edible” and “nontoxic” glitter.… Continue reading

In case you missed the ‘condom-snorting challenge’ – and didn’t know it’s a bad idea

Imagine uncoiling a condom and stuffing it up one side of your… Continue reading

Canadian light oil prices hit with same discounts afflicting oilsands prices

CALGARY — The same factors that have inflated the discount paid for… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month