Notre Dame Cougars hoping for another trip to high school soccer final

Notre Dame Cougars striker Brian Murray fires a shot on net as Olds High School Spartans player Bryce Parrott attempts to knock it down. (Photo by BYRON HACKETT/Advocate Staff)

The Notre Dame Cougars are aiming high in the Central Alberta High School Soccer League.

After falling to the Central Alberta Christian High School Knights in the final of the year-end tournament last year, the Cougars are off to a hot 3-0 start this season.

On Wednesday night at the Collicutt Fields, they easily took down the Olds High School Spartans 6-1, in a tidy, offensively dominant performance.

“We’re doing well offensively and starting off the season strong. 3-0 now, the guys have bought into the system and it looks good so far,” said Cougars coach Gaelan Lavery.

“We definitely want to make it to the A-side of the playoffs and from playoffs win it all. That was our goal from the start.”

The Cougars are relying on a roster that only has three Grade 12s, but Lavery said they’re letting skill take over early in the season and so far it’s paid off.

“We like to keep the ball on the ground. Quick passes, one and two-touch and keep moving the ball and move forward with everybody,” Lavery added.

Brian Murray had a hat trick for the Cougars in the win over Olds. Lavery said that Murray’s competitiveness and athletic ability have allowed him to be successful early on.

“He’s a really good athlete, plays a lot of sports at the school. He’s got a lot on his plate but he comes here and he works hard and it pays off,” Lavery noted.

Santiago Balanos also added two goals for Notre Dame in the win and Sandra Galvez scored for Olds.

The Central Alberta High School Soccer League continues throughout May, with the year-end tournament on June 16.



Email sports tips to Byron Hackett

