The Notre Dame Cougars won their third straight 4A provincial badminton title on Saturday at the Alberta Schools Athletic Association 4A Badminton Provincial Championships in Grimshaw. (Photo by BYRON HACKETT/ Advocate Staff)

Notre Dame Cougars win third straight provincial badminton title

The three-peat was just as sweet for the Notre Dame Cougars badminton team on the weekend.

Notre Dame smashed its way to a third straight 4A Alberta Schools Athletic Association Provincial Badminton championship in Grimshaw.

The Cougars were champions in 2016 in Edmonton, then won the title again last year on their home court, before bringing home the banner again on Saturday.

In senior girls singles play, Stacy Mabborang picked up a bronze medal with a 25-15, 21-18 win over Faith Walton of Olds. Mabborang was undefeated in three pool play matches but dropped her semifinal match against the eventual champion Varalika Tyagi from Harry Ainlay.

Tiegen Mattice and Rene Grise won category B titles in boys intermediate and senior play respectively.

Two-time provincial champion Jenna Hollman came up just short in her pursuit of a third straight title in the senior girls doubles category.

Hollman, along with partner Janelle Agot, who was part of the gold medal-winning duo last year, won bronze (21-11, 21-8) this year against Brenda and Shuting Hu from John G. Diefenbaker. Hollman and Agot only lost once throughout the weekend, 21-14, 21-17 in the semifinal.

In the junior girls doubles age group, Rachel Vida and Asha Weaver also earned bronze. They topped Stella Guan and Shania Jiang (17-21, 22-20, 26-24). Vida and Weaver dropped a tight three-set match to the gold medal winning team in the semis.

On the intermediate boys doubles side, Brady Kopec and Tyler Watt were B-Final gold medal winners.

In mixed doubles junior play, Carter Patrick and Michlyn Grise won bronze (21-16, 21-14) over Ethan Layden and Ally Thompson of Innisfail.

Cameron Frenette from Hunting Hills won silver in junior boys singles play.

Jasleen Kaur of Viking won gold in intermediate girls singles draw.

Taylor Ferguson and Megan Steenbergen were gold medalists in the senior girls doubles category with a win over Christine Agravante and Cherilene Payongayong.

