Nova Scotia politicians show support to young hockey player who faced slur

HALIFAX — The Nova Scotia legislature played host to a 12-year-old hockey goalie who was recently the victim of a racial slur on the ice.

Tony Ince, the Minister of African Nova Scotian Affairs, says it was important to show support for Mark Connors because all Nova Scotians should feel respected and should have a sense of dignity and comfort, “no matter where they go.”

Connors was called the n-word during a hockey game in Tantallon, N.S., last month.

Ince says he told the peewee player that he should “keep his chin up” and that all Nova Scotians support him.

A smiling Connors, who plays for the Halifax Hawks, gave Ince his hockey card and Ince gave Connors a copy of “Black Ice,” a book that chronicles an African Canadian hockey league that was formed in Halifax in 1895.

Connors says he enjoyed his visit and it felt “really good” to get the support.

His father, Wayne Connors, says Mark is a bit overwhelmed by the attention, but he called all of the support he’s received since the incident “very nice.”

The Canadian Press

Previous story
On eve of MLB games, mayor says San Juan ‘open for business’
Next story
Calgary Flames fire head coach Gulutzan

Just Posted

WATCH: Demand continues to rise for Red Deer food bank

A food drive across the southern part of Red Deer comes at… Continue reading

Man charged for Innisfail armed robbery, police looking for two more suspects

A Central Alberta man was charged for an armed robbery at an… Continue reading

Central Middle School students created a customized table for Ellen DeGeneres

Sawing For Schools Club next aims to grow produce in the classroom

Central Alberta pharmacists to protest fee reductions, service cuts

They will march to Red Deer City Hall on Thursday, April 19

Drug dealer gets six-year sentence

Red Deer man was involved in a sophisticated dial-a-dope operation

Watch: Starbucks to close more than 8,000 stores for racial-bias education on May 29

PHILADELPHIA - Starbucks will close more than 8,000 U.S. stores for an… Continue reading

Canadian singer Jann Arden quoted in new James Comey book

TORONTO — Canadian singer Jann Arden has always had a realistic outlook… Continue reading

Red Deer-Mountain View MP to host town hall in Bowden to discuss rural crime, marijuana legislation

Though crime will be at the centre of an upcoming town hall,… Continue reading

Is Canada losing its love for Tim Hortons?

One-third of Canadians say they think less of the franchise, poll says

Trudeau addresses France’s National Assembly, touts progressive common ground

PARIS — With trademark rhetorical flourish, Justin Trudeau delivered a message of… Continue reading

Blood stain analyst testifies about the gruesome scene at Johnston’s home

HALIFAX — A Halifax jury has heard from a blood stain pattern… Continue reading

Abdelrazik torture lawsuit to proceed after mediation cancelled

OTTAWA — A Montreal man’s lawsuit over his detention and alleged torture… Continue reading

Two Americans charged after undeclared guns brought across the Canadian border

Travellers stopped at Alberta’s Coutts border crossing

Canadian doc ‘The Reckoning,’ about Weinstein and other cases, set for Hot Docs

TORONTO — Just six months after the Harvey Weinstein scandal broke and… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month