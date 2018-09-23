Canada won 82-63 over South Korea on Sunday in group play at the FIBA Women’s World Cup. (Photo from Facebook)

Nurse leads Canada over South Korea 82-63 at FIBA Women’s World Cup

TENERIFE, Spain — Kia Nurse poured in 29 points to lift Canada to a 82-63 victory over South Korea on Sunday in group play at the FIBA Women’s World Cup.

Miranda Ayim added 13 points for the Canadians (2-0), who are ranked a program-high fifth at the tournament.

Miah-Marie Langlois and Nirra Fields chipped in with eight points apiece.

Nurse shot 60 per cent (6 of 10) from three-point range.

Ji Su Park led the South Koreans (0-2) with 23 points and nine rebounds while Leeseul Kang added 17 points.

Canada opened the tournament Saturday with a 81-50 win over Greece. South Korea lost its first game, 89-58 to France.

By The Canadian Press

