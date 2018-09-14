Oil Kings score four in the third, top Rebels 6-2

The Edmonton Oil Kings exploded for four goals in the third period to push past the Red Deer Rebels 6-2 on Friday in St. Albert.

With the loss, the Rebels fell to 1-2-1 in the preseason.

Oleg Zaytsev tied the game at one for Red Deer early in the second period. It was the first goal of the preseason for the Rebels 17th overall pick in the 2018 CHL Import Draft.

After Liam Keeler scored for the Oil Kings to open up a 2-1 lead late in the second, River Fahey scored for the Rebels 22 seconds later to tie the game.

It was all Oil Kings in the third. Vladimir Alistrov, Mitch Vaillant and Jake Neighbours each notched a goal within the opening four minutes of the final frame to pull away from the Rebels. Carter Souch also added a goal for the Oil Kings.

The Rebels went goalless in six power play opportunities, while Edmonton cashed in on one of four opportunities.

Rebels forward Chris Douglas had two assists in the loss. Byron Fancy played the entire contest for the Rebels and made 28 saves on 34 shots. Todd Scott turned aside 20 shots in the Edmonton net.

Red Deer will play their final exhibition game of the preseason Saturday at 7 p.m. at the Centrium against the Medicine Hat Tigers.


