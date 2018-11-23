Defenceman Chris Wideman is joining the Edmonton Oilers. (Photo by THE CANADIAN PRESS)

Oilers acquire defenceman Wideman from Senators for sixth-round pick in 2020

EDMONTON — The Edmonton Oilers have acquired defenceman Chris Wideman from the Ottawa Senators for a sixth-round pick in the 2020 NHL draft.

The pick was previously acquired by Edmonton from the St. Louis Blues in exchange for defenceman Jakub Jerabek on Oct. 1.

Wideman has recorded five points (two goals, three assists) and 12 penalty minutes in 19 games in 2018-19.

The St. Louis native has 43 points (16 goals, 27 assists), 98 penalty minutes and a plus/minus rating of plus-7 over 175 games in four seasons with Ottawa.

The Senators selected Wideman in the fourth round (100th overall) at the 2009 NHL draft.

Wideman was one of the Sentors players shown insulting the team and an assistant coach during an Uber ride in a video that went viral earlier this month.

Previous story
Rode: Smyth turns the page
Next story
Canadian ski star Erik Guay announces retirement after decorated career

Just Posted

Switching to Red Deer municipal police force would likely come at a cost

2011 policing review said Mounties are cheaper than municipal police force

Stores usher Black Friday with easier ways to get deals

NEW YORK — Retailers aren’t just ushering the official start of the… Continue reading

Annual inflation rises to 2.4% thanks to higher costs for gas, airline tickets

OTTAWA — The country’s annual inflation rate picked up its pace last… Continue reading

Wildlife relocation expert to oust koi-eating otter from Vancouver garden

VANCOUVER — The Vancouver Park Board says it’s not a matter of… Continue reading

Singh gets chance to win B.C. byelection just as friendlier Ontario seat opens

OTTAWA — NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh learned he’ll get his chance in… Continue reading

Fashion Fridays: Holiday outfit ideas

Kim XO, lets you know the best online shopping tips during Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

Canadian ski star Erik Guay announces retirement after decorated career

LAKE LOUISE, Alta. — What was to be a swan-song season for… Continue reading

Oilers acquire defenceman Wideman from Senators for sixth-round pick in 2020

EDMONTON — The Edmonton Oilers have acquired defenceman Chris Wideman from the… Continue reading

Tennis great Billie Jean King feted for 75th birthday

NEW YORK — Billie Jean King is celebrating her 75th birthday, which… Continue reading

AGO steps up fundraising campaign with nearly $1 million needed in a week

TORONTO — The Art Gallery of Ontario is stepping up efforts to… Continue reading

Exclusive: B.C. postal worker accuses Canada Post of questionable tactics during strike

Vancouver Island carrier says the backlog of mail is a ‘fabricated crisis’

Name of potential Halifax CFL team a ‘horse race’ between Schooners and Storm

HALIFAX — The contest to name Halifax’s proposed CFL team appears to… Continue reading

Diana Ross to headline frigid Macy’s Thanksgiving Day parade

NEW YORK — Diana Ross might be singing “Stop! In The Name… Continue reading

19-year-old Yorkshire Terrier retires from ‘The Nutcracker’

PROVIDENCE, R.I. — After more than 125 performances in “The Nutcracker” in… Continue reading

Most Read