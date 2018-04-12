Oilers CEO and vice chair Bob Nicholson confirms Chiarelli back as GM

Edmonton Oilers CEO and vice chair Bob Nicholson still has full confidence in general manager Peter Chiarelli. The same can’t exactly be said for head coach Todd McLellan and his staff.

Nicholson addressed reporters in Edmonton on Thursday and stated that he believes Chiarelli, also president of hockey operations, is still the right guy to lead the Oilers’ front office and isn’t going anywhere — despite Edmonton missing the playoffs for the second time in three seasons under his guidance.

However, when asked about McLellan or his assistants returning for 2018-19, Nicholson would only say the organization still has some thinking to do heading into the off-season.

“We will have a plan coming out in the near future with how we are moving forward,” said Nicholson. ”I think we want to do an evaluation and make the decisions we think are right. We are going through the process with not just the coaches but everyone within hockey operations and (Oilers Entertainment Group) staff.

“It’s all being evaluated.”

The Oilers entered the 2017-18 season with high expectations, but things quickly went downhill after they started the year 3-6-1 in the month of October and chased pack the rest of the way.

Despite another strong outing from superstar forward Connor McDavid — who earned his second straight league scoring title — the Oilers had a 25-point drop in the standings from the previous season, when they made the playoffs for the first time since 2006 with 105 points.

Edmonton finished 23rd this year with a 36-40-6 record. The Oilers were 25th in goals against, dead last on the power play and 25th on the penalty kill.

Nicholson plans to discuss coaches with Chiarelli, but says the GM will have the most input in any coaching changes.

“On the whole it was a challenge for our coaches this year,” Chiarelli told reporters in Edmonton on Wednesday. ”I think Todd is a very good coach but we’re in a period of evaluation right now with him and his staff. Certainly we didn’t perform the way we expected.”

Nicholson hired Chiarelli in April of 2015 after he was let go by the Boston Bruins. Chiarelli brought in McLellan only a month later to be Edmonton’s sixth different coach since 2010. Despite regressing in numerous ways over the course of a year, Nicholson is optimistic in Chiarelli’s vision.

“Yes we had a down year but I really believe when I talk to Peter he has a plan to get us back in the playoffs next year,” said Nicholson. “Our goal is to make the playoffs next year.”

Nicholson mentioned that he’s met with season ticket holders that are frustrated with the organization. He also says team owner Daryl Katz is: “disappointed, angered and wants us to get it right.”

McLellan is 114-109-23 in three seasons with Edmonton.

Nicholson won’t hint at when an announcement on the coaching staff will be made.

“From my own personal side of it I’m not a person that’s going to rush it, we’ll announce it when we are ready,” said Nicholson. I’m not going to put a timeline on it.”

Kyle Cicerella, The Canadian Press

Previous story
Generals feeling good about first two games at Allan Cup
Next story
Canada’s Kia Nurse picked 10th in WNBA draft by New York Liberty

Just Posted

Space heater caused house fire

No one injured in house fire Wednesday that badly damaged north-end home

Red Deer is ready for a public art gallery, says museum director

Groundwork started for creating the Art Gallery of Central Alberta

Red Deer surgeon says joint replacement wait time improvement in Central Zone is artificial

A Red Deer surgeon says a recent study that shows joint replacement… Continue reading

Humboldt Broncos coach had Sylvan Lake ties

Darcy Haugan’s uncle and other relatives from Sylvan Lake travelling to Humboldt for memorial service

Lacombe family wins dream home in STARS Air Ambulance lottery

Ever since their then nine-month-old daughter had to be flown by STARS… Continue reading

Updated: Fire crews put out house fire in north Red Deer

A young couple and their baby are safe after a fire damaged their home Wednesday afternoon

Toolkit, workshops aim to improve source water quality in Red Deer River watershed

A watershed protection group has launched an action plan to encourage municipalities… Continue reading

EpiPen and EpiPen Jr for anaphylaxis in short supply: Health Canada

OTTAWA — Pfizer Canada has advised Health Canada that there’s a shortage… Continue reading

Red Deer’s Point in Time Count and Survey results to come in June

Results from Red Deer’s latest Point in Time Homeless Count and Survey… Continue reading

WATCH: Red Deer’s 9-1-1 Emergency Dispatcher of the Year named

Red Deer Emergency dispatchers answer 400 calls every day

Memorial for Humboldt Broncos to be held in Blackfalds

People looking for a way to express their grief after the Humboldt… Continue reading

Three men arrested, cocaine, crystal meth seized by Rocky Mountain House Mounties

Three men were arrested and cocaine, heroin and crystal meth were seized… Continue reading

Hockey moms urge Canadians to join Jersey Day: ‘We are all one team’

The message behind today’s campaign to support victims of the deadly Humboldt… Continue reading

Peterborough teen scores invite to royal wedding for charity work

PETERBOROUGH, Ont. — A fifteen-year-old southern Ontario girl has scored an invitation… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month