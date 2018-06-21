Oilers place defenceman Gryba on waivers, plan to buy out his contract

EDMONTON — The Edmonton Oilers have placed defenceman Eric Gryba on unconditional waivers for the purpose of buying out his contract.

Gryba is entering the final year of a two-year, US$1.8-million contract that carries a cap hit of $900,000 this season.

The 30-year-old Saskatoon native appeared in 21 game for the Oilers this past season, totalling two assists and 31 penalty minutes before being sent down to Bakersfield of the American Hockey League in December after clearing waivers.

He had no points and 27 penalty minutes with a plus/minus rating of minus-9 in 24 games with the Condors.

The six-foot-four, 225-pound blue liner was selected by Ottawa in the third round, 68th overall in the 2006 draft. The Oilers acquired him from the Senators in a trade at the 2015 draft.

He has seven goals and 36 assists in 279 career NHL games with Ottawa and Edmonton.

