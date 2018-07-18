Oilers sign first-round pick Evan Bouchard to entry-level contract

The Edmonton Oilers have signed defenceman Evan Bouchard. (Photo by THE CANADIAN PRESS)

EDMONTON — The Edmonton Oilers have signed defenceman Evan Bouchard to a three-year entry-level contract.

Bouchard, 18, led the Ontario Hockey League’s London Knights in scoring in 2017-18, with 87 points (25 goals, 62 assists), while posting a plus-minus rating of plus-23.

The native of Oakville, Ont., served as team captain in London and was a finalist for the Max Kaminsky Trophy as OHL Defenceman of the Year and the Red Tilson Trophy as Most Valuable Player.

The six-foot-two, 195-pound right-handed blueliner also played for Canada’s under-18 team at the 2016 Hlinka Cup.

The Oilers selected Bouchard 10th overall at the 2018 NHL draft.