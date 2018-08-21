Oilers sign free agent defenceman Jerabek to one-year contract

EDMONTON — The Edmonton Oilers signed free-agent defenceman and recent Stanley Cup champion Jakub Jerabek to a one-year contract on Monday.

Jerabek, 26, appeared in 36 games last season with the Montreal Canadiens and Washington Capitals, recording two goals and six assists. He also played in two playoff games in Capitals’ run to the Stanley Cup title.

Jerabek appeared in 17 games with the American Hockey League’s Laval Rocket, posting 11 points with one goal and 10 assists.

He spent the 2016-17 season with Vityaz Podolsk of the Kontinental Hockey League (KHL) in Russia, where he had five goals and 29 assists and a goal and a helper over two playoff games. His 34 points ranked him sixth on the team in scoring and he also represented Vityaz Podolsk at the 2017 KHL all-star game.

Jerabek spent eight seasons with HC Plzen of the Czech Extraliga (ELH) from 2008-16.

The native of Plzen, Czech Republic has played for his country several times internationally, including the 2016 and 2017 world hockey championships. He also played at the world junior hockey championship in 2010 and 2011.

