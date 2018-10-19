Olds College Broncos earn big win over RDC Queens basketball

RDC Queens forward Lauren Cardinal tries to cash a basket in the fourth quarter against the Olds College Broncos on Friday in Alberta Colleges Athletic Conference play at the Gary W. Harris Canada Games Centre. (Photo by BYRON HACKETT/Advocate Staff)

The RDC Queens struggled Friday in their home opener against the Olds College Broncos.

Olds spoiled the women’s basketball opener at the Gary W. Harris Canada Games Centre with a dominant 73-54 win in Alberta Colleges Athletic Conference play.

“We’re becoming a second-half team right now. Last week at Ambrose we played substantially better in the second half, this week we played substantially better, we won the third quarter. The fourth would have been a lot closer if we didn’t go to fouling,” said Queens head coach Ken King.

“I think we just have to play a bit more attention to our youth and preparing a bit better mentally so we’re not coming out scared, because I think we looked scared to start the game.”

The Broncos led 37-23 at half but the Queens clawed back with a 16-point third quarter and cut the deficit to nine points. In the fourth, Olds outscored RDC 25-15.

RDC struggles to capitalize through much of the contest and even as the game was within reach in the fourth quarter, easy shots just weren’t falling.

Broncos’ player Brittney Thibeaux led all players in the contest with 21 points and 12 rebounds and was player of the game.

“They have some strong weapons on their team that could have hurt us but they didn’t really. They got their points. Brittney averaged like 36 last year. I thought our defence on her was pretty good,” said King.

“We had 42 turnovers today, which is the second the second most we’ve had since I’ve been here… that tells me that we have to find a way to come in mentally prepared. Calm our kids down a bit and make sure they are as confident in themselves as we are in them.”

Queens Third-year guard Paige Schultz struggled from three-point range, hitting two of 13.

Lauren Cardinal was strong for the Queens with 14 points and seven rebounds. She earned player of the game honours for her efforts.

“She’s just a steady-eddy. Every day she knows every play inside and out. She knows where to be, her basketball IQ is very high,” King said.

“Now we’re allowing her to play free and use it. Those are big minutes for a forward at 35. She did everything we asked and more.”



