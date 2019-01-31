Olds College Broncos top RDC Queens in shootout thriller

The Olds College Broncos outlasted the RDC Queens in a shootout Thursday.

In Olds as part of their Canada Games Torch Relay day, the Broncos scored the only goal of the shootout to pick up the 2-1 victory over the Queens.

With the win, the Broncos moved to 6-10-1 on the Alberta Colleges Athletic Conference women’s hockey season.

Kaely McMurtry opened the scoring for RDC midway through the first. It was her ninth goal of the year and 15th point of the ACAC season.

With 8:39 left in the contest, Fiona Milligan buried for the Broncos to tie the game.

Broncos forward Kali Cummings had the only goal of the shootout to help them earn the win.

Second-year forward Karissa Cullum was player of the game for the Queens and Fiona Milligan was POG for the Broncos.

The Queens and Broncos will finish the second game of the home-and-home Friday at 7 p.m. at the Gary W. Harris Canada Games Centre.

