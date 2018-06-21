Olds Grizzlys pick up Green from Thunder

The Olds Grizzlys moved long-time forward Jeremy Klessens to the Drayton Valley Thunder on Thursday in exchange for defenceman Ethan Green.

Klessens, 19, from Red Deer County, played three seasons with the Grizzlys and recorded 31 goals and 73 points in 161 games with the club.

Green, 18, in his first full Alberta Junior Hockey League season last year, split time between the Spruce Grove Saints and the Thunder. The five-foot-eight, 170-pound defenceman put up six goals and 11 assists in 44 games with Drayton Valley in 2017-2018.

The AJHL also announced its regular season schedule on Thursday and the Grizzlys will kick off exhibition play on Aug. 28 against the Calgary Mustangs. They’ll play six exhibition games total, including a contest in Rocky Mountain House on Sept. 7, against the Thunder.

Olds will drop the puck on the regular season Sept. 14 at home against the Mustangs.



Email sports tips to Byron Hackett

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter