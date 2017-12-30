Olds Grizzlys start weekend with win

OLDS– The Olds Grizzlys gained ground on the Calgary Canucks in the Alberta Junior Hockey League standings with a 5-3 win on Friday night at home.

The Grizzlys are currently in last in the AJHL South division after 37 games and have a 15-21-1 record but are just two points back of Calgary for sixth.

Olds opened the scoring just 2:14 in when Chase Olsen found the mark, but Calgary fought back with two quick tallies to pull ahead.

Mitchell Visser and Cody Laskosky notched goals 17 seconds apart midway through the frame to give Olds a lead after one.

The teams traded goals in the second with Josh Glacomin scoring for the Grizzlys and Josh Borynec adding one for the Canucks.

Cayden Kraus added an empty-net goal and Andrew Henderson finished the game with 24 saves to earn the win.

Quentin Greenwood also added three assists for the Olds.

The Grizzlys are back on home ice Saturday night when they host the Calgary Mustangs with puck drop set for 7 p.m.



