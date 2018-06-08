Former Bantam AAA Red Deer Rebel Ronan Seeley (8) was one of 111 players invited to a U17 Development Camp in Calgary next month. (Photo by Jeff Stokoe/Advocate staff)

Olds native Ronan Seeley invited to U17 Development Camp

After a stellar season with the Lethbridge Hurricanes in the Alberta Midget Hockey League, Ronan Seeley’s hockey journey will roll on next month.

The 15-year-old defenceman from Olds was one of 111 players invited to participate in Canada’s national U-17 development camp in Calgary from July 21-27.

“The national under-17 development camp provides a unique opportunity for players to learn about what it takes to be part of Team Canada alongside the best young talent in the country,” said Shawn Bullock, Hockey Canada’s senior manager of hockey operations and men’s national teams in a media release.

“The players are here with the ultimate goal of wearing the Team Canada jersey in international competition, and we are supporting them in that goal by providing the on- and off-ice experiences they need to develop and grow as high-performance athletes.”

Seeley, who played for the Red Deer Bantam AAA Rebels in 2016-2017, was drafted in the first round, 20th overall by the Everett Silvertips in the 2017 WHL Bantam Draft.

This season he played for Lethbridge in the AMHL he recorded 31 points in 30 games, before notching another seven in seven games at the Telus Cup, the national Midget AAA Championship. Lethbridge earned national bronze with a 4-0 win over the Toronto Young Nationals.

From the 111 players at the development camp, 66 will be named to one of three Canada teams at the U17 World Hockey Challenge. Those players will compete in Quispamsis, N.B., from Nov. 3-10.


