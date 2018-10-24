Olds product Ronan Seeley cracks Canadian World U17 Hockey Challenge roster

Former Bantam AAA Red Deer Rebel Ronan Seeley (8) was selected to Team Canada for the World Under-17 Hockey Challenge. (Advocate File Photo)

Ronan Seeley will have a chance to compete on the international stage for the first time in his hockey career next month.

The former Olds product, who also played two seasons with the Red Deer Bantam AAA Rebels, is currently with the Everett Silvertips in the WHL.

Seeley, a 16-year-old defenceman was selected by Hockey Canada to play for Team White at the World Under-17 Hockey Challenge from Nov. 3-10 in Saint John and Quispamsis, N.B.

“After an exciting summer camp with 112 players gathering in Calgary and the selection of our 66-player roster last week, the unveiling of our three teams is one of the final stages as we prepare for the World Under-17 Hockey Challenge,” said Brad McEwen, head scout for Hockey Canada.

“We are fortunate to be able to assemble three competitive, skilled teams, and we believe all 66 players will represent their country with pride in this prestigious event.”

The five-foot-10, 177-pound defender was a first round, 20th overall selection by the Silvertips in the 2017 WHL Bantam Draft. In eight games with Everett this year, he has two assists.

Last season Seeley played with the Lethbridge Midget AAA Hurricanes and had 31 points in 30 games in the Alberta Midget Hockey League.



