Oleksiak wins twice on last day of Mel Zajac International swim meet

VANCOUVER — Olympic star Penny Oleksiak won two races Sunday at the Mel Zajac Jr. International swim meet while Canadian teenager Mackenzie Padington capped a successful weekend with her fourth victory and fifth podium appearance in three days.

Oleksiak, who won four medals in her Olympic debut in Rio in 2016, won the women’s 100-metre freestyle Sunday night in 54.50 seconds at the University of British Columbia. She took the 200 butterfly in 2:09.96 earlier that day.

The 17-year-old, swimming out of the Toronto Swim Club, also won the 100 butterfly Saturday night.

American Gretchan Walsh was second behind Oleksiak and Padington was third in the 100 free. Bailey Herbert and Victoria Kwan, both with Canada’s junior team, were second and third, respectively in the 200 fly.

The 19-year-old Padington, swimming with the Campbell River Killer Whales in B.C., won the 800 freestyle in 8:37.61. Molly Gowans of B.C.’s Island Swim Club was second and American Savanna Faulconer was third.

Padington won twice on Saturday — in the women’s 400 freestyle and the 200 individual medley — and took the 200 freestyle on Friday night.

Rachel Nicol of the University of Calgary won her third race of the meet Sunday, taking the 50-metre breaststroke in 31.69. Liam Johnston, also of the University of Calgary, was second in the men’s 50 breaststroke.

UBC’s Mark Thormeyer won the men’s 100 freestyle in 49.54 seconds for his second victory of the weekend and Eric Hedlin of the University of Victoria’s swim team was second in the 1,500 free.

American star Ryan Lochte took the 100 backstroke.

Canada’s junior A team was second in the women’s 400 metre medley relay behind the U.S. juniors.

The U.S. juniors won the men’s 400 medley relay as well. The University of Calgary took second place and Canada’s junior A squad was third.

Previous story
Canadian Gabriela Dabrowski off to mixed doubles semifinal at French Open

Just Posted

Red Deer judge rejects defence bid to have second-degree murder charge stayed

Defence lawyer argued that Crown prosecutors had not turned over all disclosure evidence

Three Central Albertans arrested after stolen truck and trailer taken to oilfield site

Polie commend the public for reporting this crime

Rotary Club of Red Deer awards $32k to high school students

The awards will let students pursue post secondary education without worrying about finances

WATCH: Premier Rachel Notley speaks to Red Deer Chamber about Trans Mountain Pipeline next steps

Governments have often stepped in where private investment has feared to tread, she says.

Armed Maskwacis man charged with forcible confinement

Suspect to appear in court on Tuesday

WATCH: Walk for Muscular Dystrophy in Red Deer

More than 100 people participated in the 11th annual event at Mackenzie Trails

Trans Mountain protests continue, environment minister says it’s time to move on

VANCOUVER — As opponents of the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion protested across… Continue reading

Justices side with Colorado baker on same-sex wedding cake

WASHINGTON — The Supreme Court ruled Monday for a Colorado baker who… Continue reading

Rotary Club of Red Deer awards $32k to high school students

The awards will let students pursue post secondary education without worrying about finances

Ottawa studying impact of steel, aluminum tariffs before supporting indus

MONTREAL — The Canadian government will study the impact of U.S. tariffs… Continue reading

Gondola proposed across North Saskatchewan River in the middle of Edmonton

EDMONTON — An idea to build a gondola across Edmonton’s river valley… Continue reading

New iPhone features to include ways to use it less

SAN JOSE, Calif. — Apple introduced new controls for limiting how much… Continue reading

ASBA to vote in new president and vice-president

Spring annual general meeting held in Red Deer

Jordan PM quits over mass protests against tax increases

AMMAN, Jordan — Jordan’s King Abdullah II on Monday accepted the resignation… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month