Olympic veterans Crawford and Green lead Canadian biathlon team to Pyeongchang

CALGARY — Two-time Olympians Rosanna Crawford and Brendan Green headline Canada’s biathlon team for the next month’s Pyeongchang Games.

Crawford and Green were part of the quartet that finished 11th in the mixed relay at the 2014 Sochi Olympics. Green was also seventh in the men’s relay in a foursome that included 2018 Olympic teammate Nathan Smith, while Crawford was on the team that wound up eighth in the women’s relay.

Green and Smith, along with brothers Christian and Scott Gow, captured Canada’s first-ever relay medal at the world championships with a bronze in 2016.

Smith, who missed most of last season due to illness, became the first Canadian male biathlete to win a world championship medal in 2015 when he grabbed silver in the 10-kilometre sprint.

Crawford, meanwhile, picked up the first World Cup medal of her career last week in Germany with a bronze in the 15-kilometre individual race.

Also heading to South Korea next month as part of Canada’s 10-member squad are Sarah Beaudry, Macx Davies, Emma Lunder, Julia Ransom and Megan Tandy.

The biathlon competition gets going Feb. 10.

—-

Full roster:

Sarah Beaudry, Prince George, B.C. Rosanna Crawford, Canmore, Alta. Macx Davies, Canmore Christian Gow, Calgary Scott Gow, Calgary Brendan Green, Hay River, N.W.T. Emma Lunder, Vernon, B.C. Julia Ransom, Kelowna, B.C. Nathan Smith, Calgary Megan Tandy, Prince George.

