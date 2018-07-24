Once upon a time these women ruled basketball in Canada

TORONTO — They were basketball’s version of “A League of Their Own,” a group of trailblazing women who dominated Canadian basketball for a quarter century.

Kay MacBeth, the last surviving member of the Edmonton Graduates, died Saturday at 96.

“It’s really an end of an era,” granddaughter Christin Carmichael Greb said. “It was like the movie. It was the same sort of thing for basketball. There were these women who were amazing athletes that we don’t always hear about.”

James Naismith, the Canadian inventor of basketball, once referred to the Grads as “the finest basketball team that ever stepped out on a floor.”

They won 17 world titles and went 502-20 from their founding in 1915 to 1940, when they folded because of the demands of war and falling attendance.

Coached by J. Percy Page, who would become lieutenant governor of Alberta, the Grads captured four straight exhibition Olympic titles — before women could compete in the games — and won all 27 matches.

They played nine games against men’s teams. They won seven of them.

“From that era, you didn’t have a lot of female athletes coming up, said Carmichael Greb, a Toronto city councillor. “I was a rower through high school, and so to have that sort of inspiration of a female athlete, someone who lived through a completely different period where there were no women’s sports, it was a great thing to have growing up.”

MacBeth played softball and dodge ball growing up in Saskatchewan, but didn’t take up basketball until 10th grade. A 5-foot-4 guard, she joined the Grads in 1939 when she was 17 and played in the team’s final two seasons.

In an interview with The Canadian Press last year, she described herself as “fast and a good playmaker and not a ball hog. Any time the ball was in our hands, I pretty much started it.”

The Grads were inducted into the Canadian Basketball Hall of Fame in 1983. They entered the Canadian Sports Hall of Fame in 2017. At the induction news conference, MacBeth asked former Calgary Flames star and fellow inductee Lanny McDonald for a kiss.

He obliged.

“How about that?” McDonald grinned through his bushy moustache.

“MacBeth and the Edmonton Grads transformed the sport in Canada and were an inspiration to women’s basketball players not only across the country but around the world,” Wayne Parrish, co-chair of Canada Basketball’s board of directors, said in a statement.

MacBeth and her teammates — there were just 38 official players — remained close after the Grads disbanded. Their last reunion was in the 1980s.

“It was a crying session at our last dinner anyway, everybody was upset to some degree,” MacBeth said last year. “We decided we’d meet every three years somewhere in Canada, which we did until everybody had become either ill or too far away.”

Previous story
Serena Williams returning to Rogers Cup after accepting wild card
Next story
Mike Brown: Trump tweets have inflamed NFL’s anthem issue

Just Posted

Red Deer property crime numbers lowest in five years

City and RCMP release 2018 second quarter crime statistics Tuesday

Fishing hooks and lures a danger for aquatic birds

A reminder during fishing season in Central Alberta

Industrial, commercial expansion of Springbrook could mean up to 500 new jobs

Close to 500 jobs, a community facility and shops may be added… Continue reading

Sylvan Lake father charged with sexual exploitation

Google reported child porn to Canadian authorities

No big rush for Red Deer cannabis store applications

Eleven submissions made, so far

WATCH: Gazebo groundbreaking in Waskasoo

Fifty per cent of the $100,000 project is funded by a provincial government grant

Way beyond recycling: How some Bay Area families are trying to get to zero waste

Anne-Marie Bonneau vowed to never again buy anything made of plastic after… Continue reading

Photo: Work continues on Gaetz Avenue/Hwy 2 interchange project

Look out for signs and detours in place as construction continues near… Continue reading

International Olympic Committee executive says Calgary checks many 2026 boxes

CALGARY — An International Olympic Committee executive says hosting the 2026 Winter… Continue reading

Ottawa looking at stricter handgun controls to stem violence, Goodale says

OTTAWA — The federal government is prepared to consider tightening handgun laws,… Continue reading

Woman in fatal Texas teen love triangle loses court appeal

HOUSTON — A federal appeals court has rejected an appeal from a… Continue reading

U.S. appeals court rules 2nd Amendment allows open carry of guns

LOS ANGELES — A federal appeals court ruled Tuesday that the Second… Continue reading

‘Little backpacks:’ GPS used to track nighthawks from northern Alberta to Brazil

EDMONTON — The whoosh of nighthawk wings is a familiar sound in… Continue reading

Montreal filmmaker Harry Gulkin, known for ‘Lies My Father Told Me,’ dies at 90

Montreal-born filmmaker Harry Gulkin, best known for the 1975 movie, ”Lies My… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month