Ontario Blues defeat the Atlantic Rock to win the Canadian Rugby Championships

CALGARY — The Ontario Blues held on to defeat the Atlantic Rock 22-17 Sunday, winning the Canadian Rugby Championships and MacTier Cup.

Kainoa Lloyd, Marcello Wainwright, Lucas Hammond and Andrew Coe scored tries for Ontario. Andrew Ferguson added a conversion. Jordan Wilson-Ross scored a try for the Rock, who also got a penalty try. Cooper Coates added a conversion and a penalty.

The B.C. Bears downed the host Prairie Wolf Pack 48-32 to win bronze.

The Ontario men advanced to the final at Calgary Rugby Park with a 58-36 win over B.C., earning a measure of revenge for the 2017 final when the Bears beat them 30-29.

The Rock beat the Wolf Pack 31-14 in the other semifinal.

By The Canadian Press