Ontario Blues defeated the Atlantic Rock at the Canadian Rugby Championships and MacTier Cup. (File photo by THE ASSOCIATED PRESS)

Ontario Blues defeat the Atlantic Rock to win the Canadian Rugby Championships

CALGARY — The Ontario Blues held on to defeat the Atlantic Rock 22-17 Sunday, winning the Canadian Rugby Championships and MacTier Cup.

Kainoa Lloyd, Marcello Wainwright, Lucas Hammond and Andrew Coe scored tries for Ontario. Andrew Ferguson added a conversion. Jordan Wilson-Ross scored a try for the Rock, who also got a penalty try. Cooper Coates added a conversion and a penalty.

The B.C. Bears downed the host Prairie Wolf Pack 48-32 to win bronze.

The Ontario men advanced to the final at Calgary Rugby Park with a 58-36 win over B.C., earning a measure of revenge for the 2017 final when the Bears beat them 30-29.

The Rock beat the Wolf Pack 31-14 in the other semifinal.

By The Canadian Press

